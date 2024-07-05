The Moulin Rouge cabaret in Paris has its windmill back, after a stunning collapse

Dancers perform in front of the Moulin Rouge cabaret during the inauguration of the theatre's windmill, in Paris, Friday, July 5, 2024. The mill's huge sails inexplicably collapsed after a show last month at the iconic venue, an emblem of the surrounding Montmartre neighborhood and bohemian Paris lifestyle. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

By The Associated Press

Posted July 5, 2024 8:22 pm.

Last Updated July 5, 2024 8:26 pm.

PARIS (AP) — Paris’ famed Moulin Rouge cabaret got its red windmill back Friday during a special ceremony that featured can-can dancing on the plaza outside.

The mill’s huge sails inexplicably collapsed after a show earlier this year at the iconic venue, an emblem of the surrounding Montmartre neighborhood.

Part of the cabaret’s illuminated sign also crashed to the ground as a result of what its director called a technical problem. No one was hurt, and the mayor of Paris’ 18th district said the structure was not in danger.

The Moulin Rouge scrambled to repair the damage before the Olympic torch relay passes through the area July 15, expected to draw big crowds.

The windmill was first illuminated on Oct. 6, 1889 at the opening of the Moulin Rouge.

The cabaret, marking its 135th anniversary this year, is a major tourist attraction and was celebrated in the 2001 Baz Luhrmann film musical starring Nicole Kidman.

Cabaret management says its performers represent 18 nationalities and it receives 600,000 spectators a year.

The Associated Press





Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto residents, Canadian organizations ramping up Hurricane Beryl relief efforts
Toronto residents, Canadian organizations ramping up Hurricane Beryl relief efforts

Residents in Toronto and beyond are working to gather donations to help those most impacted by Hurricane Beryl.

2h ago

TTC modifying 510 Spadina replacement bus amid travel times tripling
TTC modifying 510 Spadina replacement bus amid travel times tripling

The TTC says it will be modifying the 510 Spadina replacement bus amid afternoon gridlock and congestion on the south end of the route. Starting on Monday, between 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays, the...

3h ago

LCBO to open 5 stores starting next week for bar and restaurant owners to shop amid strike
LCBO to open 5 stores starting next week for bar and restaurant owners to shop amid strike

All LCBO stores are closed to the public due to the workers' strike, but 680 NewsRadio has learned that five locations will open starting July 10 for bar and restaurant owners only. Wholesale customers...

2h ago

5 men arrested in Peel extortion probe
5 men arrested in Peel extortion probe

Police have charged five men after an investigation into violent extortion incidents in Peel Region and the Greater Toronto Area. In a release Friday, Peel Regional Police said the suspects were allegedly...

5h ago

Top Stories

Toronto residents, Canadian organizations ramping up Hurricane Beryl relief efforts
Toronto residents, Canadian organizations ramping up Hurricane Beryl relief efforts

Residents in Toronto and beyond are working to gather donations to help those most impacted by Hurricane Beryl.

2h ago

TTC modifying 510 Spadina replacement bus amid travel times tripling
TTC modifying 510 Spadina replacement bus amid travel times tripling

The TTC says it will be modifying the 510 Spadina replacement bus amid afternoon gridlock and congestion on the south end of the route. Starting on Monday, between 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays, the...

3h ago

LCBO to open 5 stores starting next week for bar and restaurant owners to shop amid strike
LCBO to open 5 stores starting next week for bar and restaurant owners to shop amid strike

All LCBO stores are closed to the public due to the workers' strike, but 680 NewsRadio has learned that five locations will open starting July 10 for bar and restaurant owners only. Wholesale customers...

2h ago

5 men arrested in Peel extortion probe
5 men arrested in Peel extortion probe

Police have charged five men after an investigation into violent extortion incidents in Peel Region and the Greater Toronto Area. In a release Friday, Peel Regional Police said the suspects were allegedly...

5h ago

Most Watched Today

3:03
A lifeline for local bars during LCBO strike
A lifeline for local bars during LCBO strike

Owners of small bars and restaurants can breathe a partial sigh of relief as the LCBO announces a small number of stores will continue to serve the industry for single-bottle purchases. David Zura explains why this is important.

2h ago

3:04
LCBO workers officially on strike, forcing almost 700 stores to close
LCBO workers officially on strike, forcing almost 700 stores to close

LCBO workers officially hit the picket lines Friday. As Tina Yazdani reports, union leaders say they will not return to the bargaining table unless a Ford government policy is reversed.

3h ago

1:36
Ottawa woman looking to help others with $70M Lotto Max winnings
Ottawa woman looking to help others with $70M Lotto Max winnings

Patty from Ottawa is the latest winner of the $70M Lotto Max jackpot and reflects on her past and how much she wants to help others who helped her.

4h ago

2:40
The strike is on! LCBO workers hit the picket lines
The strike is on! LCBO workers hit the picket lines

Unionized LCBO workers across Ontario walk off the job. Negotiations broke down overnight. Caryn Ceolin has the latest.

9h ago

4:19
We just asked an LCBO employee what he thinks about the strike
We just asked an LCBO employee what he thinks about the strike

Caryn Ceolin speaks with a picketing LCBO employee to hear his thoughts on the strike and their demands.

6h ago

More Videos