Toronto breaks July 10 rainfall record due to remnants of Hurricane Beryl

With the remnants of Hurricane Beryl making its way through the GTA, Afua Baah speaks with the Toronto Region Conservation Authority about some of the areas in Toronto that are vulnerable to flooding.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted July 11, 2024 7:54 am.

Last Updated July 11, 2024 8:15 am.

Toronto set a July 10 rainfall record as around half a month’s worth accumulated at Pearson Airport throughout Wednesday, paving the way for a return to sunshine and soaring daytime highs.

Just over 46 millimetres of rain was recorded at Pearson through Wednesday, setting a daily record and, according to Environment Canada, surpassing the previous 33.4 millimetres that accumulated on July 10, 2006.

Remnant moisture associated with Hurricane Beryl made its way through Ontario and Quebec, bringing torrential rain and flooding in parts. The weather agency had issued rainfall warnings for several regions, saying amounts would be variable, but some areas may see up to 80 millimetres.

Flooding was captured on Lake Shore Boulevard in Toronto on Wednesday, July 10, 2024. Photo: Giancarlo DeSantis/CityNews.

Hurricane Beryl, a Category 1 hurricane, landed in Texas on Monday. It was a post-tropical cyclone centred over southeastern Michigan around midday Wednesday. Beryl has been blamed for at least seven U.S. deaths—one in Louisiana and six in Texas—and at least 11 in the Caribbean.

More than 1.6 million homes and businesses in Texas still lacked electricity early Wednesday afternoon.

CityNews weather specialist Denise Andreacchi says an additional 5 to 10 millimetres of rain was expected to fall in Toronto throughout the early morning hours. The sun will return by the afternoon and will stick around for much of the weekend.

Toronto’s daytime high is expected to be 25 C on Thursday. It’s expected to reach 26 C on Friday, with sunny skies and the humidex making it feel more like 32.

Saturday is shaping up to be a beautiful summer day, with sunny skies and a forecasted high of 28 C. Humidex values will make it feel more like 34 in Toronto.

Click here for details on your extended forecast.

