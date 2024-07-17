Ready-to-drink beverages not on the table as LCBO talks resume: Minister of Finance

The Minister of Finance’s office says it is happy that LCBO talks have resumed on Wednesday, but stresses one thing is not up for negotiation – ready-to-drink beverages.

Premier Doug Ford‘s plan to allow convenience and grocery stores to sell ready-to-drink cocktails is one of the main issues that’s led to the strike, but the government says it won’t budge on that item.

Nearly 10,000 LCBO workers represented by OPSEU walked off the job on July 5.

“We are happy that OPSEU has returned to the table, and we hope they are prepared to talk about issues that matter to workers, like wages, job security, and benefits,” the minister’s office told CityNews.

“What isn’t on the table is where people can buy ready-to-drink beverages. Our government has a clear mandate to deliver on the promise to bring choice and convenience to consumers, and we are moving full steam ahead.”

In fact, the Ford government recently doubled down on the issue, speeding up its timeline to allow licensed Ontario grocery stores to order and sell ready-to-drink alcoholic beverages and large beer pack sizes ahead of schedule, from August 1 to July 18.

In a release Wednesday, OPSEU said talks were expected to continue into the later evening after a full day of bargaining.

In an earlier statement, the union accused the Ford government of withholding key information it needed for fair bargaining with the LCBO.

“Despite months of scheduled dates, the employer remained unwilling to engage in meaningful discussion or disclose information to the team that would be critical for informed bargaining – including the extent of lost revenues from the Ford Government’s expanded alcohol-everywhere scheme or a plan to make up for those losses,” the statement reads.

“We have been clear all along that we are willing to talk, but that we will not back down from our core demands to protect good jobs and public revenues,” said Colleen MacLeod, Chair of the OPSEU Bargaining Team. “Now that the employer has agreed to return, we’re hopeful they’ll come with a mandate to move forward.”