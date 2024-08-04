Ethan Katzberg wins gold in men’s hammer throw at Paris Olympics

Ethan Katzberg, of Canada, makes an attempt in the men's hammer throw qualification at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Friday, Aug. 2, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France.
Ethan Katzberg, of Canada, makes an attempt in the men's hammer throw qualification at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Friday, Aug. 2, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader) Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Sportsnet Staff and News Staff

Posted August 4, 2024 3:42 pm.

Last Updated August 4, 2024 4:23 pm.

Ethan Katzberg captured the gold medal for Canada in the men’s hammer throw at the Paris Olympics on Sunday.

The 22-year-old reigning world champion from Nanaimo, B.C., literally put the hammer down on his first attempt of 84.12 metres which fell just short of the Olympic record of 84.80 metres set by Sergey Litvinov of Russia in 1988.

None of the other 11 competitors in the event managed to break the 80-metre mark in their remaining five attempts.

Bence Halasz of Hungary won silver at 79.97 metres. Ukraine’s Mykhaylo Kohkan was third at 79.39 metres.

Katzberg’s Sunday effort was just shy of his world season best of 84.38 metres set in Kenya in April.

Katzberg is the first-ever Canadian Olympic champion in the event.

Katzberg came into the Paris Games off a breakout 2023 season, becoming the youngest men’s world champion last August and claiming the top spot at the 2023 Pan American Games in Chile in November.

Canada’s Rowan Hamilton was eliminated after three throws. The reigning NCAA champ, from Chilliwack, B.C., was ninth.

Earlier Sunday, Canada’s Camryn Rogers, the reigning world champion, had the second-best distance in women’s hammer throw qualification to earn a spot in Tuesday’s final.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Off-duty Toronto police officer shot during arrest after recognizing wanted man in King West
Off-duty Toronto police officer shot during arrest after recognizing wanted man in King West

An off-duty Toronto police officer is recovering at home after being shot during an arrest in King West after he recognized a wanted man late Saturday night. Det. Brandon Price said the off-duty officer...

21m ago

Canada's Andre De Grasse eliminated in men's 100-m semifinals
Canada's Andre De Grasse eliminated in men's 100-m semifinals

Andre De Grasse's Olympic medal streak is over. Six-for-six hitting the podium at the Summer Games entering Paris, the Canadian was eliminated in the semifinals of the men's 100 metres on Sunday. De...

1h ago

Summer McIntosh just misses fifth Olympic medal as Canada comes fourth in relay
Summer McIntosh just misses fifth Olympic medal as Canada comes fourth in relay

It wasn't Summer McIntosh's speciality, but she almost pulled off another dramatic medal swim at the Olympics. McIntosh, swimming the freestyle anchor leg, fell just short of bronze as Canada finished...

2h ago

Liberals borrow 'weird' tactic from Democrats in latest attack on Pierre Poilievre
Liberals borrow 'weird' tactic from Democrats in latest attack on Pierre Poilievre

The Liberals are labelling federal Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre "weird" in a new line of attack borrowed from the United States Democrats. Several Liberal MPs, including one cabinet minister,...

3m ago

Top Stories

Off-duty Toronto police officer shot during arrest after recognizing wanted man in King West
Off-duty Toronto police officer shot during arrest after recognizing wanted man in King West

An off-duty Toronto police officer is recovering at home after being shot during an arrest in King West after he recognized a wanted man late Saturday night. Det. Brandon Price said the off-duty officer...

21m ago

Canada's Andre De Grasse eliminated in men's 100-m semifinals
Canada's Andre De Grasse eliminated in men's 100-m semifinals

Andre De Grasse's Olympic medal streak is over. Six-for-six hitting the podium at the Summer Games entering Paris, the Canadian was eliminated in the semifinals of the men's 100 metres on Sunday. De...

1h ago

Summer McIntosh just misses fifth Olympic medal as Canada comes fourth in relay
Summer McIntosh just misses fifth Olympic medal as Canada comes fourth in relay

It wasn't Summer McIntosh's speciality, but she almost pulled off another dramatic medal swim at the Olympics. McIntosh, swimming the freestyle anchor leg, fell just short of bronze as Canada finished...

2h ago

Liberals borrow 'weird' tactic from Democrats in latest attack on Pierre Poilievre
Liberals borrow 'weird' tactic from Democrats in latest attack on Pierre Poilievre

The Liberals are labelling federal Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre "weird" in a new line of attack borrowed from the United States Democrats. Several Liberal MPs, including one cabinet minister,...

3m ago

Most Watched Today

3:00
Fare dodging persists at TTC station despite crackdown
Fare dodging persists at TTC station despite crackdown

The TTC recently announced it would be ramping up enforcement against riders evading fares at Eglinton station. David Zura with how fare dodging is still persisting.

20h ago

1:01
Taste of India at Nathan Phillips Square
Taste of India at Nathan Phillips Square

Toronto's biggest Indian food festival is back at Nathan Phillips Square this weekend with over 900 artists performing and more than 100 food and craft vendors.

20h ago

0:37
Food Truck Festival in support of SickKids Hospital
Food Truck Festival in support of SickKids Hospital

If you're looking to find a new favourite food, you can spend the weekend at Woodbine Park where more than 40 food trucks are offering up delicious dishes in support of The Hospital for Sick Children.

20h ago

1:49
Hot and humid start to long weekend
Hot and humid start to long weekend

Sunday starts off sunny and humid before a mix of sun and cloud arrive late in the afternoon with a slight chance of showers or even a thunderstorm.

21h ago

2:33
Revellers jump and wave at the 2024 Toronto Caribbean Carnival
Revellers jump and wave at the 2024 Toronto Caribbean Carnival

The revellers are out to jump and wave! The vibes are high as the 2024 Carribbean Carnival returns to Toronto. Afua Baah has the details.

21h ago

More Videos