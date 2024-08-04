Ethan Katzberg wins gold in men’s hammer throw at Paris Olympics

Ethan Katzberg captured the gold medal for Canada in the men’s hammer throw at the Paris Olympics on Sunday.

The 22-year-old reigning world champion from Nanaimo, B.C., literally put the hammer down on his first attempt of 84.12 metres which fell just short of the Olympic record of 84.80 metres set by Sergey Litvinov of Russia in 1988.

None of the other 11 competitors in the event managed to break the 80-metre mark in their remaining five attempts.

Bence Halasz of Hungary won silver at 79.97 metres. Ukraine’s Mykhaylo Kohkan was third at 79.39 metres.

Katzberg’s Sunday effort was just shy of his world season best of 84.38 metres set in Kenya in April.

Katzberg is the first-ever Canadian Olympic champion in the event.

Katzberg came into the Paris Games off a breakout 2023 season, becoming the youngest men’s world champion last August and claiming the top spot at the 2023 Pan American Games in Chile in November.

Canada’s Rowan Hamilton was eliminated after three throws. The reigning NCAA champ, from Chilliwack, B.C., was ninth.

Earlier Sunday, Canada’s Camryn Rogers, the reigning world champion, had the second-best distance in women’s hammer throw qualification to earn a spot in Tuesday’s final.