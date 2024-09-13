updated

Police investigate shooting near Oakwood and St. Clair

Toronto police investigate a shooting on Rosemount Avenue near Oakwood Avenue on Sept. 13, 2024
Toronto police investigate a shooting on Rosemount Avenue near Oakwood Avenue on Sept. 13, 2024. (CityNews/Peter Dworschak)

By Patricia D'Cunha

Posted September 13, 2024 1:02 pm.

Last Updated September 13, 2024 3:37 pm.

Toronto police are investigating a shooting in the city’s northwest end that led to at least one school being placed under a lockdown on Friday afternoon.

Police responded to the area of St. Clair Avenue West and Oakwood Avenue around 11 a.m. on Friday for reports of a fight or altercation.

When officers arrived, they found evidence of gunfire that had come from a vehicle likely directed at a group of people on the sidewalk on Rosemount Avenue, which is located behind Oakwood Collegiate Institute.

A dark-coloured sedan was seen fleeing the area westbound on Rosemount, according to police.

“There were many young people that were in the area during this time as a result of the school being on lunch hour. However, we are very happy to report there are absolutely no injuries that we are aware of from this incident,” said Duty Insp. Jeff Bassingthwaite.

Bassingthwaite said the school was put into lockdown as police conducted their investigation but that has since been lifted after it was determined there were no suspects in the area.

Police say it’s uncertain at this point if the shooting was a random or targeted incident.

