GO train riders at Long Branch station are voicing concerns and expressing their collective frustration about overcrowding on the platform in the wake of an incident where a woman was struck and seriously injured, saying this should have been avoided.

It was reported that an express train on the Lakeshore West line was bypassing Long Branch GO in Etobicoke when a 46-year-old woman, who was allegedly walking near the edge of the platform, was struck by the train during rush hour on Tuesday morning.

She remains in hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Riders at the station feel that the ongoing construction contributed to the incident. Work has temporarily reduced the train platform to half its size, forcing crowds to squeeze in.

“We don’t have enough space to spread out. When you see people, they’re getting too close to the line to get inside first and get a seat,” one woman told 680News Radio during Thursday morning’s commute.

“It is jammed. It’s like a sardine can,” another man said. “At least half of the platform is gone. You’re basically squished together, and there is no room to move.”

Metrolinx deploys additional staff on-site

Toronto police issued a news release reminding all transit riders to “remain back from the platform lines and always be aware of approaching trains.” Traffic services are currently investigating the incident.

Metrolinx says more staff will be present at the train station to control large crowds on the platform.

An e-bike is seen on a GO Transit train at Union Station in downtown Toronto. Photo: CITYNEWS/Nick Westoll

“Construction at Long Branch GO Station began in early 2023 as part of the GO Expansion program, which required changes to the platforms as well as door restrictions. Construction updates will continue to be communicated regularly to the public as progress continues,” a Metrolinx spokesperson said.

“As with all our projects, additional safety measures are put in place during construction. At Long Branch, this includes reducing speeds for passing trains, deploying additional station staff, and increasing customer communications, signage, and safety messaging.”

Metrolinx said its thoughts are with the woman and her family at this time and thanked emergency services for responding swiftly to the call.

“While the incident at Long Branch GO station [is] still under investigation by Toronto police, this is an important and sobering reminder of the importance of rail safety and how dangerous trains are,” the spokesperson added.

“We urge all customers at all times to stand behind the yellow line and ensure a safe distance away from the train on the platform. Please remember to always be aware of trains passing at any moment, listen for station announcements and ensure your bags and parcels are close to your body.”

The construction work at Long Branch station is expected to be completed in 2027. The upgrades include rehabilitated platforms with snow-melting systems, heated shelters, and a new west entrance building.