‘A sardine can’: GO riders say overcrowding an issue after woman struck by train on platform

Long Branch
GO passengers line up heading into the Long Branch GO Station in Etobicoke on July 09, 2013, 2013. Shuttle busses were used because of flooding on the tracks West of Long Branch following a massive rain storm Monday night. (Deborah Baic/The Globe and Mail) The Globe and Mail

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted September 19, 2024 9:47 am.

Last Updated September 19, 2024 11:07 am.

GO train riders at Long Branch station are voicing concerns and expressing their collective frustration about overcrowding on the platform in the wake of an incident where a woman was struck and seriously injured, saying this should have been avoided.

It was reported that an express train on the Lakeshore West line was bypassing Long Branch GO in Etobicoke when a 46-year-old woman, who was allegedly walking near the edge of the platform, was struck by the train during rush hour on Tuesday morning.

She remains in hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Riders at the station feel that the ongoing construction contributed to the incident. Work has temporarily reduced the train platform to half its size, forcing crowds to squeeze in.

“We don’t have enough space to spread out. When you see people, they’re getting too close to the line to get inside first and get a seat,” one woman told 680News Radio during Thursday morning’s commute.

“It is jammed. It’s like a sardine can,” another man said. “At least half of the platform is gone. You’re basically squished together, and there is no room to move.”

Metrolinx deploys additional staff on-site

Toronto police issued a news release reminding all transit riders to “remain back from the platform lines and always be aware of approaching trains.” Traffic services are currently investigating the incident.

Metrolinx says more staff will be present at the train station to control large crowds on the platform.

An e-bike is seen on a GO Transit train at Union Station in downtown Toronto.
An e-bike is seen on a GO Transit train at Union Station in downtown Toronto. Photo: CITYNEWS/Nick Westoll

“Construction at Long Branch GO Station began in early 2023 as part of the GO Expansion program, which required changes to the platforms as well as door restrictions. Construction updates will continue to be communicated regularly to the public as progress continues,” a Metrolinx spokesperson said.

“As with all our projects, additional safety measures are put in place during construction. At Long Branch, this includes reducing speeds for passing trains, deploying additional station staff, and increasing customer communications, signage, and safety messaging.”

Metrolinx said its thoughts are with the woman and her family at this time and thanked emergency services for responding swiftly to the call. 

“While the incident at Long Branch GO station [is] still under investigation by Toronto police, this is an important and sobering reminder of the importance of rail safety and how dangerous trains are,” the spokesperson added.

“We urge all customers at all times to stand behind the yellow line and ensure a safe distance away from the train on the platform. Please remember to always be aware of trains passing at any moment, listen for station announcements and ensure your bags and parcels are close to your body.”

The construction work at Long Branch station is expected to be completed in 2027. The upgrades include rehabilitated platforms with snow-melting systems, heated shelters, and a new west entrance building.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

CityNews poll shows flagging support for federal Liberals in major cities
CityNews poll shows flagging support for federal Liberals in major cities

After the federal Liberals lost byelections in Toronto and Montreal, new polling data shows that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his party are deeply unpopular in other major Canadian cities, too. The...

2h ago

Pablo Rodriguez resigns from cabinet, dealing another blow to Trudeau Liberals
Pablo Rodriguez resigns from cabinet, dealing another blow to Trudeau Liberals

Federal Transport Minister Pablo Rodriguez has announced his resignation from cabinet in order to seek the leadership of the Quebec Liberal party. Rodriguez plans to sit as an independent member of...

20m ago

Weekend need-to-know: Gardiner closure and art crawls
Weekend need-to-know: Gardiner closure and art crawls

As fall creeps in, there are still lots of activities happening in the city this weekend including a pair of art crawls. There will be a full closure of the Gardiner Expressway for 35 hours over the...

56m ago

Ontario ends 2023-24 with nearly balanced budget, partly due to international tuition
Ontario ends 2023-24 with nearly balanced budget, partly due to international tuition

Ontario ended the 2023-24 fiscal year with a nearly balanced budget, in part due to higher-than-expected revenue from international student tuition at colleges. The province released public accounts...

32m ago

Top Stories

CityNews poll shows flagging support for federal Liberals in major cities
CityNews poll shows flagging support for federal Liberals in major cities

After the federal Liberals lost byelections in Toronto and Montreal, new polling data shows that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his party are deeply unpopular in other major Canadian cities, too. The...

2h ago

Pablo Rodriguez resigns from cabinet, dealing another blow to Trudeau Liberals
Pablo Rodriguez resigns from cabinet, dealing another blow to Trudeau Liberals

Federal Transport Minister Pablo Rodriguez has announced his resignation from cabinet in order to seek the leadership of the Quebec Liberal party. Rodriguez plans to sit as an independent member of...

20m ago

Weekend need-to-know: Gardiner closure and art crawls
Weekend need-to-know: Gardiner closure and art crawls

As fall creeps in, there are still lots of activities happening in the city this weekend including a pair of art crawls. There will be a full closure of the Gardiner Expressway for 35 hours over the...

56m ago

Ontario ends 2023-24 with nearly balanced budget, partly due to international tuition
Ontario ends 2023-24 with nearly balanced budget, partly due to international tuition

Ontario ended the 2023-24 fiscal year with a nearly balanced budget, in part due to higher-than-expected revenue from international student tuition at colleges. The province released public accounts...

32m ago

Most Watched Today

2:49
Michelin Guide awards new stars beyond Toronto
Michelin Guide awards new stars beyond Toronto

Michelin awarded four new restaurants with stars, but only one was in Toronto as inspectors ventured outside city limits for the first time. Michelle Mackey reports.

12h ago

2:19
Is the U.S. Secret Service underfunded or mismanaged?
Is the U.S. Secret Service underfunded or mismanaged?

Questions are swirling around the U.S. Secret Service after a second apparent assassination attempt on Donald Trump. Julia Benbrook and Faiza Amin discuss whether the agency is underfunded or mismanaged.

17h ago

1:53
BQ to vote against non-confidence motion
BQ to vote against non-confidence motion

Next week's Conservative non-confidence motion may already be dead. The Tories needed support from both the NDP & Bloc Québécois, but Yves-François Blanchet says the BQ won't be voting for it.

17h ago

1:45
Police investigate after two found dead in Keswick
Police investigate after two found dead in Keswick

Residents in a community north of the city remain on edge after police responded to the sound of gunshots at a local park -- and arrived on scene to find two people dead. Shauna Hunt is in Keswick and has the latest on the investigation.

20h ago

1:29
Woman steals Porsche from driveway, runs man over in Mississauga
Woman steals Porsche from driveway, runs man over in Mississauga

Peel Regional Police are searching for a female suspect who met up with a man at his Mississauga residence to inquire about a Porsche for sale. The video shows the woman quickly reversing from the driveway and running over the man.

22h ago

More Videos