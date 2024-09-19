Weekend need-to-know: Gardiner closure and art crawls

As fall creeps in, there are still lots of activities happening in the city this weekend including a pair of art crawls.

There will be a full closure of the Gardiner Expressway for 35 hours over the weekend so traffic will be slower than usual heading into the city.

Art Crawls on Queen West and Geary

The annual Queen West Art Crawl will be happening this weekend at Trinity Bellwoods Park. The cultural and artistic festival features an Outdoor Art Exhibition, Kids Zone, Performance Zone and food vendors.

The festival is free to enjoy and will kick off at 11 a.m. both days until 6 p.m.

Just a few minutes north, Geary Avenue will be turning into two-day celebration of art and culture. The neighbourhood festival will feature music, visual art installations, pop-ups, and food.

It’s happening on Geary between Ossington to just west of Dufferin Street.

RBC Race For The Kids

RBC Run for the Kids in support of youth mental health is happening this Saturday at Mel Lastman Square.

All proceeds from the race will go to the Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre Family Navigation Project, a non-profit program that assists youth, aged 13-26 and their families who are facing mental health and/or addiction issues.

The five-kilometre race will start and end at the Square with things kicking off at 8:30 a.m.

VegTO Fest

VegTO Fest is back for those who love vegan food and beyond. There will be activities, contents, panel conversations and musical performances with over 200 exhibitors.

The event is free to attend at Nathan Phillips Square starting on Saturday at 11 a.m. going until 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Maple Leafs first preseason game

The Toronto Maple Leafs will be back on the ice for the first time this season when they face off against the Ottawa Senators on Sunday night.

It’s the first preseason game happening at Scotiabank Arena after another disappointing season last year and the first under new coach Craig Berube.

Tickets are still available for the game.

TTC closures

Line 2 Pape station bypass

On Saturday, September 21 and Sunday, September 22, trains on Line 2 Bloor-Danforth will not stop at Pape Station due to Ontario Line construction. Metrolinx will be working near the station platform. Bus service at Pape Station will be unaffected, and the station will remain open.

Shuttle buses will run between Broadview and Coxwell stations.

Line 1 one-day closure

On Saturday, September 21, there will be no subway service between York Mills and St. Clair stations for planned track work. Shuttle buses will operate.

Line 2 late opening

On Sunday, September 22, subway service on Line 2 Bloor-Danforth between St George and Broadview stations will start by 11 a.m. due to planned track work. Shuttle buses will operate on Danforth Avenue between St George and Broadview stations from the start of subway service (8 a.m.) to 11 a.m.

GO Transit closures

No Barrie Line service

There will be no GO train service on the Barrie line on Saturday, September 21 and Sunday, September 22 while we perform important construction along the corridor. GO buses will replace trains between Barrie Bus Terminal and Highway 407 Bus Terminal as we work to improve your service.

Road closures

Gardiner Expressway closure

The Gardiner Expressway is scheduled to be closed from 11 p.m. on Sept. 20 until 10 a.m. on Sept. 22 for maintenance, cleaning and inspections in order to ensure the long-term safety and reliability of the roadway.

Other new and ongoing city closures