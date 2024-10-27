Mayor Olivia Chow plans to keep libraries open 7 days a week

By Denio Lourenco

Posted October 27, 2024 3:18 pm.

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow announced an ambitious plan on Sunday to have a seven-day-a-week library service across the city.

Starting in 2025, Chow says 16 additional public library branches will expand their hours of operation from Monday to Saturday and 33 branches will add Sunday service with the aim to provide year-round service at 100 library branches by July 2026.

“Libraries are one of our greatest tools to make our city more equal,” Chow told reporters at a press conference inside the Wychwood library branch. “They give people a sense of belonging and community. They provide free access to learning, computers, the internet, support through library workers and unique tools like 3D printers, and even sound studios.”

“They are home to our youth hubs and free programming for children. That’s why today, I’m so very proud to announce that we will be making sure all 100 libraries across the city are finally open 7 days a week year-round,” she added.

The move to expand library services comes amid a surge in their use. Earlier this month, a survey from Forum Research Inc. found that 81 per cent of Toronto residents used the library in the past year, a 13 per cent increase from pre-pandemic levels in 2019.

The City previously allocated almost $11 million in the 2024 budget to add Monday service, along with expanded morning and evening hours across eight branches this year. Officials say the changes helped increase traffic by more than 60 per cent, compared to a 6 per cent increase at branches where the hours did not change.

This City also added Sunday service at eight additional branches across Toronto last month.

Chow is now proposing another expansion of operating hours that would cost an additional $8 million.

As a free resource for everyone in the city, officials hope that more open library hours will help advance the City’s poverty reduction strategy.

“I often say, the best thing a library can be is open,” City Librarian Vickery Bowles said. “Toronto’s library plays a critical role in the city — whether it is free access to information, support from our expert staff, study space, wifi, workspace, a place to hang out after school or a venue to catch a cultural program, we offer something for everyone.”

“The Mayor’s support for increased open hours at branches across the city means there will be even more opportunities to build success, resilience and well-being for all,” Bowles added.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ford government to extend 5.7 cent gas tax cut to June 2025
Ford government to extend 5.7 cent gas tax cut to June 2025

Premier Doug Ford is moving to extend a 5.7-cent cut to the provincial gas tax until next summer. Ahead of Ontario’s fall economic statement this week, Ford - flanked by ministers Peter Bethlenfalvy...

1h ago

Another bumpy week ahead as Trudeau faces deadlines from Liberal MPs, Bloc
Another bumpy week ahead as Trudeau faces deadlines from Liberal MPs, Bloc

Another week, another raft of imminent challenges to Justin Trudeau's leadership of both the country and the Liberal Party.  The prime minister, whose presence at the party helm has stirred criticism...

1h ago

Daylight saving time ends next weekend. How to prepare for the potential health effects
Daylight saving time ends next weekend. How to prepare for the potential health effects

The good news: You will get a glorious extra hour of sleep. The bad: It'll be dark as a pocket by late afternoon for the next few months. Daylight saving time ends at 2 a.m. local time next Sunday,...

20m ago

Transportation minister looks for provinces, territories to collaborate on car thefts
Transportation minister looks for provinces, territories to collaborate on car thefts

OTTAWA — The federal transportation minister says national co-operation is needed to close loopholes criminals can use to re-sell stolen cars. Anita Anand's office has sent letters to her provincial...

3h ago

Top Stories

Ford government to extend 5.7 cent gas tax cut to June 2025
Ford government to extend 5.7 cent gas tax cut to June 2025

Premier Doug Ford is moving to extend a 5.7-cent cut to the provincial gas tax until next summer. Ahead of Ontario’s fall economic statement this week, Ford - flanked by ministers Peter Bethlenfalvy...

1h ago

Another bumpy week ahead as Trudeau faces deadlines from Liberal MPs, Bloc
Another bumpy week ahead as Trudeau faces deadlines from Liberal MPs, Bloc

Another week, another raft of imminent challenges to Justin Trudeau's leadership of both the country and the Liberal Party.  The prime minister, whose presence at the party helm has stirred criticism...

1h ago

Daylight saving time ends next weekend. How to prepare for the potential health effects
Daylight saving time ends next weekend. How to prepare for the potential health effects

The good news: You will get a glorious extra hour of sleep. The bad: It'll be dark as a pocket by late afternoon for the next few months. Daylight saving time ends at 2 a.m. local time next Sunday,...

20m ago

Transportation minister looks for provinces, territories to collaborate on car thefts
Transportation minister looks for provinces, territories to collaborate on car thefts

OTTAWA — The federal transportation minister says national co-operation is needed to close loopholes criminals can use to re-sell stolen cars. Anita Anand's office has sent letters to her provincial...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

2:57
Famous Lincoln shipwreck coming down
Famous Lincoln shipwreck coming down

It's been a local landmark for decades but soon it will be gone forever. David Zura takes a look at how it's being demolished and what might be preserved.

20h ago

2:52
Breezy but mainly dry end to weekend
Breezy but mainly dry end to weekend

A frost advisory is in effect for Toronto and the GTA as cooler temperatures and gusty winds arrive on Sunday. However, a brief warm up is on the way to start the week right through Halloween.

22h ago

2:49
Byelection for Toronto Council seat turns nasty
Byelection for Toronto Council seat turns nasty

The leading candidates in a byelection in Don Valley West say they have been subjected to smear tactics and personal attacks. As Alan Carter reports, voters go the polls on November 4th.
2:40
Seasonal weekend ahead of a warm-up
Seasonal weekend ahead of a warm-up

A mix of sun and cloud on Saturday with the chance of some isolated showers but it should be dry the rest of the weekend.

2:42
Ford government to ban international medical students from Ontario
Ford government to ban international medical students from Ontario

The move comes as part of an announcement to offer free tuition to 1,360 Ontario medical students who agree to stay and work as doctors in the province for five years after graduating. Mark McAllister has more.
More Videos