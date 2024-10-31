Police seek suspect who allegedly painted anti-Semitic graffiti on Uxbridge school

Durham police
A crime scene is seen involving the Durham Regional Police Service. Photo: DRPS HANDOUT.

By Denio Lourenco

Posted October 31, 2024 2:31 pm.

Last Updated October 31, 2024 3:03 pm.

The Durham Regional Police Service is on the hunt for the alleged culprits of an anti-Semitic hate crime that was reported in Uxbridge over the weekend.

Officers say they received a phone call on Sunday from a pedestrian who spotted anti-Semitic messages painted on the exterior wall of St. Joseph Catholic School, near Brock Street West.

Police will not release images of the vandalism, but say the messages targeted Jewish people. Investigators believe the graffiti was painted between the evening of Saturday, October 26 and the morning of Sunday, October 27, 2024.

No suspect description has been provided. Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators.

According to police data, hate crimes targeting Jewish people in Canada have steadily increased year-over-year since 2018, and reached their highest levels in the first half of 2024.

In recent months, similar incidents of vandalism have been reported at Jewish schools, businesses, community centres and places of worship in the Greater Toronto Area.

