Weekend need-to-know: Nutcracker Ballet begins, another Santa Claus parade

The Nutcracker is back in Toronto this week and will run through Christmas. It is one of several events taking place in the city this weekend.

As you make your plans, keep in mind there is a GO train service adjustment and a partial TTC closure on Line 1 this weekend.

Nutcracker Ballet starts

The National Ballet of Canada officially opens the curtains for their three-week run of The Nutcracker. You can experience the magic of The Nutcracker and get into the holiday spirit with non-stop dancing and beautiful sets and costumes from the two-act ballet that was first performed in 1892 in Russia.

Performances begin the night of Friday, Dec. 6, and run until Tuesday, Dec. 31, at the Four Seasons Centre for Performing Arts. Tickets are still available for the multiple shows.

Barbara Ann Scott Ice Trail opening

The Barbara Ann Scott Ice Trail at College Park is officially opening up to skaters on Saturday, Dec. 7, at 2 p.m. with the annual celebration filled with fun for the whole family.

There will be skate performances on the hour with a host and DJ music along with a lighting ceremony at sunset. More details can be found on their website.

Etobicoke Lakeshore Santa Claus Parade

One of the last Santa Claus parades in the city is happening this weekend in Etobicoke. The parade on Saturday, Dec. 7, starts at 10 a.m.

It will run from Dwight Avenue to Longbranch Avenue along the Lakeshore.

Road closures will be in place for part of the day:

Starting at 7 a.m. until 11 a.m., to allow for staging:

Birmingham Street, between Sixth St and Dwight Avenue both directions

Second Street between Maple Boulevard and Birmingham Street, both directions

Dwight Avenue, southbound between Birmingham Street and Lake Shore Boulevard West

Traffic will be allowed to flow north on Dwight Avenue from Lake Shore to Birmingham, to allow access to Albani Street and Maple Boulevard and egress from Heman Street

Starting at 9 a.m. until 12 p.m., for the parade:

Lake Shore Boulevard West, from Dwight Avenue to Thirty-seventh Street both directions (including the intersections at Colonel Samuel Smith Park Drive and Longbranch Avenue)

Lake Shore Boulevard West, from Royal York Road to Dwight Avenue will be restricted to local traffic only

Nathan Phillips Square Rink 60th anniversary skating party

The Nathan Phillips Square rink is celebrating its 60th anniversary with a DJ skating party on Saturday, Dec. 7, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Visitors can enjoy public skating with free skate rentals and a special skating showcase by Olympic gold medallist Gabrielle Daleman.

TTC/GO closures

Line 1 closure

There will be no subway service between St. Clair West and King stations on Saturday, Dec. 7, and Sunday, Dec. 8, due to planned track work.

Shuttle buses will operate. Dupont, Museum, Queen’s Park, St. Patrick, and Osgoode stations will be closed. All other subway stations will remain open for customers to purchase PRESTO fares, tickets and connect to surface routes. Regular service will resume Monday, Dec. 9, by 6 a.m.

GO Lakeshore West adjustments

Weekend trains will run on an hourly schedule between West Harbour GO and Union Station, while GO Transit performs platform work at Exhibition GO.

Also, some departure times will change.

Stouffville Line service adjustment

GO train service will be adjusted on the Stouffville line for construction. GO buses will replace trains between Old Elm GO and Union Station as we work to improve your service.

There will be no GO Transit service at Milliken, Agincourt, and Kennedy GO.

Road closures

Gardiner Expressway closure

As part of the long-term construction plan on the Gardiner Expressway, one westbound lane and one eastbound lane are closed between Dufferin Street and Strachan Avenue. The eastbound on-ramp from Lake Shore Boulevard at Jameson Avenue is also closed.

Temporary closures