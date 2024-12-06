Toronto woman charged in alleged parental abduction, child located

A woman from Toronto has been charged in an alleged parental abduction, police said on Friday.

It was reported that on Dec. 2, a court order was issued giving the father full custody of the child. The accused was made aware of the order and refused to surrender custody.

Police said the mother avoided surrendering the child, and she was wanted Canada-wide.

On Friday, police located the accused along with her child, who police say was unharmed.

Camille Yeung, 41, of Toronto, was arrested and charged with abduction in contravention of a custody order. She was scheduled to appear in court at 10 a.m.

Anyone with added information is asked to contact investigators.