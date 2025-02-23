Toronto’s Pearson airport back to normal operations as runway reopens after plane crash

A Delta Air Lines plane lies upside down at Toronto Pearson Airport on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025. Airport officials say operations are "back to normal."THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

By The Canadian Press

Posted February 23, 2025 11:53 am.

Toronto’s Pearson airport says operations are back to normal roughly a week after a crash landing that sent 21 people to hospital and led to days of travel disruptions at Canada’s busiest airport.

A spokesperson for the airport says the runway where the Delta Air Lines crash took place last Monday has reopened.

The spokesperson says a final cleanup is underway at a second runway that was also closed after the crash, and it is expected to reopen soon.

The airport says that one per cent of departing flights and two per cent of arriving ones have been cancelled by airlines as of 9 a.m., which is within the normal range.

Related:

All 76 passengers and four crew members survived when the plane burst into flames after flipping over and skidding on the tarmac, and those who were hospitalized have since been released.

The airline has offered US$30,000 in compensation to passengers who were on the plane, saying the money has “no strings attached.” At least two people have filed lawsuits. 

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada continues to investigate the crash.

