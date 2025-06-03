Victim injured in alleged attempted Markham carjacking; 4 male suspects wanted by police

York Regional Police are searching for as many as four male suspects following an alleged armed attempted carjacking in Markham that saw the victim assaulted and injured.

Police said the victim’s vehicle was parked in a commercial plaza in the area of Yonge Street and Glen Cameron Road at around 10 p.m. on May 28, and as he returned to his car, three unknown men approached, with one brandishing a firearm.

It’s alleged that the suspects “forcibly removed” the victim from his vehicle and physically assaulted him.

“The victim managed to escape with his car keys, and the suspects fled in a dark grey, four-door sedan driven by a fourth suspect,” police wrote in a news release.

The victim sustained minor injuries.

The three male suspects were described by police as young, last seen wearing dark-coloured clothing and gloves. There is no description of the fourth suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police.