Five men charged in series of York Region break-and-enters

The five men arrested were identified as Luis Alberto Rodríguez Martínez, 27, of Toronto (bottom right); Francisco Felipe Rodriguez Martinez, 22, of Toronto (middle top); Carlos Alberto Rodriguez Vera, 46, of no fixed address (far left); Mike Sebastian Rodriguez Martinez, 25, of Vaughan (top right); and Wilson Mejia Arango, 49, of Toronto (bottom left). Photo: YRP.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted June 16, 2025 10:17 am.

Five men are facing charges in a series of alleged break-and-enters targeting residences in York Region.

Police launched an investigation in March through Project Mattel following reports of a group of suspects conducting residential checks to ensure no one was home before smashing rear sliding doors to gain entry.

On June 5, officers responded to a residential break and enter in the area of Weston Road and Langstaff Road in Vaughan. A suspect vehicle was located, and three men were taken into custody.

Police said stolen property was recovered, and break-in tools and a radio frequency jammer were seized.

Search warrants were executed at four residences and on six suspect vehicles. Police said two additional suspects were charged, and stolen property was recovered.

The five men arrested were identified as Luis Alberto Rodríguez Martínez, 27, of Toronto; Francisco Felipe Rodriguez Martinez, 22, of Toronto; Carlos Alberto Rodriguez Vera, 46, of no fixed address; Mike Sebastian Rodriguez Martinez, 25, of Vaughan; and Wilson Mejia Arango, 49, of Toronto.

The charges include break-and-enter commit, conspiracy to commit an indictable offence and participation in criminal organization, among others.

