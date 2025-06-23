Police charge common-law boyfriend in Hamilton woman’s death

The Hamilton Police Service says the common-law boyfriend of a Hamilton woman whose remains were found at a landfill site has been charged with her death.

Shalini Singh’s family members contacted the authorities to report her missing on Dec. 10, 2024. The information provided at the time of her disappearance noted that the woman, a mental health-care worker, last spoke with her family on Dec. 4, 2024. She was last seen entering her apartment on Dec. 2, 2024.

There were concerns over the circumstances of Singh’s disappearance at the time, as she was reported missing by her parents along with her common-law boyfriend. The boyfriend was located when he visited his family’s home on the afternoon of Dec. 11, 2024, in Halton Region.

Singh’s boyfriend did not cooperate with the investigation.

Photo: Anita Singh.

DNA confirms remains found are those of missing woman

Homicide detectives had been conducting an extensive search for Singh at the Glanbrook Landfill on Haldibrook Road since Feb. 24. Investigators announced that they recovered partial human remains at the landfill site on May 21.

On Monday, Sgt. Daryl Reid announced that the remains were of Singh. On June 20, authorities arrested 42-year-old Jeffery Smith of Burlington, Singh’s common-law boyfriend, without incident. He’s been charged with second-degree murder and indignity to human remains.

Police said Smith made his first court appearance on June 21.

Homicide detectives believe that the 40-year-old woman was murdered in her apartment, and her body was disposed of through the building’s garbage disposal system.

“With the assistance of GPS data, an area at the Glanbrook Landfill Site was identified where waste from Shalini’s building had been taken during the period of time of her disappearance,” the Hamilton Police Service said.

There are no other suspects, and Sgt. Reid said Singh’s family has been notified of the arrest and charges. A Hamilton Police Service spokesperson said Singh’s family is requesting privacy at this time.

Police said the search at the landfill site is ongoing and will continue until June 27.