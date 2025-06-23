Police charge common-law boyfriend in Hamilton woman’s death

Hamilton police confirmed the remains found in a landfill are of Shalini Singh and her common-law partner at the time of her death has been charged with second-degree murder.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted June 23, 2025 9:08 am.

Last Updated June 23, 2025 11:10 am.

The Hamilton Police Service says the common-law boyfriend of a Hamilton woman whose remains were found at a landfill site has been charged with her death.

Shalini Singh’s family members contacted the authorities to report her missing on Dec. 10, 2024. The information provided at the time of her disappearance noted that the woman, a mental health-care worker, last spoke with her family on Dec. 4, 2024. She was last seen entering her apartment on Dec. 2, 2024.

There were concerns over the circumstances of Singh’s disappearance at the time, as she was reported missing by her parents along with her common-law boyfriend. The boyfriend was located when he visited his family’s home on the afternoon of Dec. 11, 2024, in Halton Region.

Singh’s boyfriend did not cooperate with the investigation.

Shalini Singh’s family members contacted the authorities to report her missing on Dec. 10, 2024. Photo: Anita Singh.

DNA confirms remains found are those of missing woman

Homicide detectives had been conducting an extensive search for Singh at the Glanbrook Landfill on Haldibrook Road since Feb. 24. Investigators announced that they recovered partial human remains at the landfill site on May 21.

On Monday, Sgt. Daryl Reid announced that the remains were of Singh. On June 20, authorities arrested 42-year-old Jeffery Smith of Burlington, Singh’s common-law boyfriend, without incident. He’s been charged with second-degree murder and indignity to human remains.

Police said Smith made his first court appearance on June 21.

Homicide detectives believe that the 40-year-old woman was murdered in her apartment, and her body was disposed of through the building’s garbage disposal system.

“With the assistance of GPS data, an area at the Glanbrook Landfill Site was identified where waste from Shalini’s building had been taken during the period of time of her disappearance,” the Hamilton Police Service said.

There are no other suspects, and Sgt. Reid said Singh’s family has been notified of the arrest and charges. A Hamilton Police Service spokesperson said Singh’s family is requesting privacy at this time.

Police said the search at the landfill site is ongoing and will continue until June 27.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Suspects ram excavator into Scarborough bank in break-in attempt: police

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) is investigating an attempted break-and-enter after suspects used an excavator to smash the roof of a bank in Scarborough overnight. TPS confirmed with CityNews that...

1h ago

Impaired, unlicensed driver charged after multiple Mississauga hit-and-runs: police

A 39-year-old man with a lengthy history of driving prohibitions is facing a string of charges after a chaotic and dangerous series of hit-and-runs in Mississauga, Peel Regional Police said. On Thursday,...

1h ago

Police investigating fatal shooting at Ajax GO Station parking lot

The Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) says officers are investigating a fatal shooting at Ajax GO Station. DRPS said investigators were called to the train station at around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday,...

updated

1h ago

Heat warning still in effect as Toronto, GTA battles scorching temperatures

Much of Ontario will continue to bake in high temperatures Monday and Tuesday as a heat dome lingers over the region. Environment Canada issued a heat warning for Toronto and much of the Greater Toronto...

5h ago

Top Stories

Suspects ram excavator into Scarborough bank in break-in attempt: police

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) is investigating an attempted break-and-enter after suspects used an excavator to smash the roof of a bank in Scarborough overnight. TPS confirmed with CityNews that...

1h ago

Impaired, unlicensed driver charged after multiple Mississauga hit-and-runs: police

A 39-year-old man with a lengthy history of driving prohibitions is facing a string of charges after a chaotic and dangerous series of hit-and-runs in Mississauga, Peel Regional Police said. On Thursday,...

1h ago

Police investigating fatal shooting at Ajax GO Station parking lot

The Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) says officers are investigating a fatal shooting at Ajax GO Station. DRPS said investigators were called to the train station at around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday,...

updated

1h ago

Heat warning still in effect as Toronto, GTA battles scorching temperatures

Much of Ontario will continue to bake in high temperatures Monday and Tuesday as a heat dome lingers over the region. Environment Canada issued a heat warning for Toronto and much of the Greater Toronto...

5h ago

Most Watched Today

0:33
Excavator seen tunneled into bank in failed break-in

Aerial footage shows the aftermath of an attempted break-in at a Scarborough bank where police say suspects used an excavator to ram into the building.

41m ago

3:22
Heat wave blankets the GTA

Feeling hot hot hot! Sweltering temperatures blanket the GTA. Afua Baah speaks with Torontonians trying to beat the heat.

13h ago

3:12
Heat wave continues Monday

The heat and humidity will continue into Monday as temperatures climb to the mid-30s with humidex values into the mid-40s. Relief from the heat not expected until Wednesday at the earliest.

16h ago

3:04
World reacts to U.S. strikes on Iran

World leaders, politicians, and civilians -- providing a mixed bag of reactions to the U.S. strikes on Iran's nuclear hubs. Karling Donoghue takes a look.

16h ago

1:48
GTA under first heat warning of summer

A heat warning is in place across the GTA as the daytime high climbs to the mid-30s with humidex values in the 40s on Sunday.
More Videos