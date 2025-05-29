Hamilton police homicide unit to share update on missing woman Shalini Singh

The family of Shalini Singh, 40, contacted the authorities to report her missing on Dec. 10, 2024. Photo: Hamilton police.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted May 29, 2025 9:12 am.

Last Updated May 29, 2025 9:35 am.

The Hamilton Police Service’s homicide unit is set to share an update on the case of Shalini Singh, a 40-year-old woman who has been missing since December.

Homicide detectives have been conducting an extensive search for Singh at the Glanbrook Landfill on Haldibrook Road since Feb. 24. The search was initially meant to conclude on April 18, but was extended by two weeks.

Singh’s family contacted the authorities to report her missing on Dec. 10, 2024. The information provided at the time of her disappearance stated that the woman, a mental health care worker, last spoke with her family on Dec. 4, 2024. She was last seen entering her apartment on Dec. 2, 2024.

There were concerns over the circumstances of the woman’s disappearance, as she was reported missing by her parents along with her common-law boyfriend. The boyfriend was located when he visited his family’s home on the afternoon of Dec. 11, 2024, in Halton Region.

Shalini Singh
The family of Shalini Singh, 40, contacted the authorities to report her missing on Dec. 10, 2024. Photo: Hamilton police.

Once he was located, authorities said the boyfriend did not cooperate any further with the investigation and has provided no information that could assist in finding the 40-year-old woman.

The boyfriend, who has not yet been identified, was known to police before the woman’s disappearance, but, to date, has not been called a suspect or person of interest.

The press conference will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday.

