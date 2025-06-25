Max Scherzer makes anticipated Blue Jays return Wednesday vs. Guardians

Max Scherzer, a future Hall of Famer, is slated to make his anticipated return to the Toronto Blue Jays rotation on Wednesday.

The 40-year-old will start against the Cleveland Guardians at 6:40 p.m. ET. It will be Scherzer’s first big league appearance since his Toronto debut on March 29 against the Baltimore Orioles.

Scherzer left that start after three innings due to lat soreness, which was later attributed to a thumb injury that has plagued him for some time.

The rehabilitation has been slow and steady, with the veteran right-hander receiving cortisone shots to help the healing process. He’s made two triple-A starts, with the most recent appearance paving the way for his return to the mound on Wednesday.

“We’re trusting him that it’s a full go,” Blue Jays manager John Schneider said. “You’re looking at 80 to 85 pitches from Max Scherzer. I’ll take that as soon as I can.”

The club has relied on a mix of spot starters, such as Eric Lauer, Easton Lucas, and Paxton Schultz, to fill the void in Scherzer’s absence. The Blue Jays even opted for bullpen days with Braydon Fisher and Jose Urena, to name a few, as openers.

Scherzer signed a one-year, $15.5 million contract with the Blue Jays in the offseason. In 2024 with the Texas Rangers, he made nine starts and finished with 40 strikeouts and a 3.95 ERA across 43 1/3 innings.

The Blue Jays enter Wednesday’s game with a 42-36 record and two-and-a-half games back of the New York Yankees for first place in the AL East Division. Toronto is coming off a 10-6 win against the Guardians on Tuesday.