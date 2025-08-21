Oasis in Toronto: What fans need to know ahead of the Rogers Stadium shows

Noel Gallagher from the band Oasis performs during their reunion concert on Friday, July 4, 2025, in Cardiff. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP) Invision

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted August 21, 2025 8:09 am.

Last Updated August 21, 2025 8:15 am.

Toronto is about to be swept up in a Britpop revival as Oasis returns for two monumental shows at Rogers Stadium. For fans of the legendary Manchester band, this isn’t just another concert; it’s a historic stop that they won’t soon forget.

The shows: Dates, times and what to expect

The Oasis Live 25 Tour marks the first time Liam and Noel Gallagher have shared a stage since their infamous split in 2009. Toronto is the first North American stop on the tour, and anticipation is sky-high. Both concerts (Sunday, Aug. 24 and Monday, Aug. 25) begin at 7:30 p.m., with Rogers Stadium doors opening earlier in the evening.

Though subject to change, the setlist will include several of the band’s hits, including Morning Glory, Supersonic, Roll With It, Acquiesce and Cigarettes & Alcohol. The encore should see the two brothers end with Wonderwall, Don’t Look Back in Anger and Champagne Supernova.

Toronto Oasis pop-up store

Ahead of the concerts, Oasis is launching a pop-up fan store at 468 Queen Street West, opening Thursday at 11 a.m. The store is part of a limited North American rollout, with similar locations in Los Angeles, New York, and Chicago.

Inside, fans will find exclusive band merchandise, limited edition vinyls, and Adidas Originals x Oasis: A brand-new apparel collaboration available in limited quantities.

How did we get here?

Oasis’s triumphant return has been years in the making. After their 2009 breakup, fans were left wondering if the Gallagher brothers would ever reconcile. That moment came in August 2024, when the band announced their reunion and a 41-date global tour celebrating the 30th anniversary of their debut album “Definitely Maybe.”

The tour kicked off in Cardiff on July 4 and has since played to sold-out crowds in Manchester, London, and Edinburgh. Toronto’s shows are expected to be among the most emotional, marking Oasis’s first performance in Canada in more than 16 years.

Rogers Stadium: What to know

Rogers Stadium is located on the former Downsview Airport lands in North York. This temporary open-air venue was built in just nine months and opened in June 2025.

With a capacity of 50,000, it’s Toronto’s largest purpose-built music venue, designed specifically for stadium-scale tours. The stadium is part of a broader redevelopment plan for Downsview, with the site eventually transitioning into a mixed-use community. 

Rogers Stadium is a 10-minute walk from Downsview Park GO and TTC stations. Due to limited parking, public transit is encouraged.

Ticket prices and last-minute demand

Tickets for both nights are still available via official platforms like Ticketmaster and the Rogers Stadium portal. Prices range from $330 to $990, with VIP packages offering early entry and exclusive merchandise.

Top Stories

Pickup truck crashes into Toronto mushroom dispensary in latest suspected targeted attack

Toronto police are investigating an early-morning crash involving a pickup truck that slammed into the storefront of Shroomyz, an illegal magic mushroom dispensary. The incident occurred at 497 Bloor...

2h ago

Man drowns in Scarborough pool while swimming with child

A man in his 40s has died following a drowning incident at a residential pool in Scarborough early Wednesday evening. Emergency crews responded to a call at 8 Mondeo Drive, near Birchmount Road and...

2h ago

Most Air Canada domestic, U.S. flights expected to take off Thursday

Air Canada expects most of its North American routes to be back up and running today after resuming operations Tuesday following the conclusion of a strike by its flight attendants. An online dashboard...

2h ago

18 and 19-year-old arrested in connection with Etobicoke shooting homicide

Two men have been arrested in connection with a shooting that resulted in the death of a 23-year-old man in Etobicoke. Police were called to the Martin Grove and Albion Road area on March 26, 2025,...

1h ago

