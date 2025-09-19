A man and woman from Toronto are facing multiple charges after police say a female victim managed to flee their control and alert authorities, ending what investigators allege was a months-long human trafficking operation.

According to Durham Regional Police, an investigation was launched in July into a male and a female suspected of exploiting the victim.

Authorities allege the pair first contacted the victim through social media, luring her with promises of a luxury lifestyle. Police say the victim’s movements were closely monitored, her identification documents were taken, and she was forced to meet a large weekly cash quota for the accused. Over the course of the alleged trafficking, she was transported to multiple locations across Ontario.

Police say the investigation took a critical turn when the woman was able to break free from the suspects’ grasp and contact the authorities.

On Sept. 18, officers executed search warrants at multiple locations, taking both suspects into custody without incident.

Weyyon Brown, 38, of Toronto, has been charged with trafficking in persons, withholding identity documents, receiving a material benefit, procuring, exercising control, direction or influence, criminal harassment, and forgery.

Eve Adam, 26, also of Toronto, has been charged with receiving a material benefit, procuring, exercising control, direction or influence, and criminal harassment.

Both remain in custody pending a bail hearing.