Ontario’s premier and solicitor general are pressing Ottawa to deliver sweeping changes to Canada’s bail system, saying violent, repeat offenders are being released too easily and putting public safety at risk.

Premier Doug Ford said Monday the federal government has promised new legislation to “finally fix its broken bail system,” and confirmed his government has sent a letter outlining Ontario’s expectations.

“Today, we wrote to the federal government, laying out Ontario’s expectation for tough bail reform that keeps criminals behind bars and keeps our streets safe,” Ford wrote on X.

Solicitor General Michael Kerzner echoed the call, saying “strong and meaningful bail reform is needed immediately.”

“Canada’s broken federal bail system continues to allow violent, repeat offenders back onto our streets,” Kerzner said. “The federal government must act to keep our communities safe. The people of Canada deserve nothing less.”

Ontario’s bail reform push

Bail reform has been a recurring demand from Ford’s government, particularly since several high-profile violent crimes allegedly committed by offenders out on bail, including a 12-year-old boy who was charged with attempted murder connected to a shooting in Markham earlier this month.

Ontario has argued that the federal Criminal Code, which governs bail, should be amended to eliminate bail for certain serious offences, including murder, terrorism, human trafficking, and firearm-related crimes, introduce a “three-strike” rule mandating pre-trial detention for repeat violent offenders and restore mandatory minimum sentences for serious crimes and remove time-served credits for repeat and violent offenders.

“I am sick and tired of the weak justice system that we have,” Ford said during a rant at a press conference in June. “They have to get a backbone, and we need to start throwing these people in jail. This is turning into a lawless society.”

In April, the Ford government announced provincial measures to strengthen bail enforcement, including making permanent its Intensive Serious Violent Crime Bail Teams — specialized prosecutors working with police to oppose bail for high-risk accused — and exploring user fees for GPS ankle monitoring.

The federal government passed Bill C-48 last year, expanding “reverse-onus” provisions so that accused persons charged with certain violent offences must prove why they should be released. Ontario has said those changes are a start, but do not go far enough.

The province says it will continue to push for federal reforms as Ottawa prepares to table its new bail legislation.