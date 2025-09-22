Ontario renews call for ‘tough’ federal bail reform ahead of new legislation

Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Solicitor General Michael Kerzner attend an event in Mississauga, Ont., on Wednesday, April 30, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted September 22, 2025 9:24 am.

Last Updated September 22, 2025 9:38 am.

Ontario’s premier and solicitor general are pressing Ottawa to deliver sweeping changes to Canada’s bail system, saying violent, repeat offenders are being released too easily and putting public safety at risk.

Premier Doug Ford said Monday the federal government has promised new legislation to “finally fix its broken bail system,” and confirmed his government has sent a letter outlining Ontario’s expectations.

“Today, we wrote to the federal government, laying out Ontario’s expectation for tough bail reform that keeps criminals behind bars and keeps our streets safe,” Ford wrote on X.

Related:

Solicitor General Michael Kerzner echoed the call, saying “strong and meaningful bail reform is needed immediately.”

“Canada’s broken federal bail system continues to allow violent, repeat offenders back onto our streets,” Kerzner said. “The federal government must act to keep our communities safe. The people of Canada deserve nothing less.”

Ontario’s bail reform push

Bail reform has been a recurring demand from Ford’s government, particularly since several high-profile violent crimes allegedly committed by offenders out on bail, including a 12-year-old boy who was charged with attempted murder connected to a shooting in Markham earlier this month.

Ontario has argued that the federal Criminal Code, which governs bail, should be amended to eliminate bail for certain serious offences, including murder, terrorism, human trafficking, and firearm-related crimes, introduce a “three-strike” rule mandating pre-trial detention for repeat violent offenders and restore mandatory minimum sentences for serious crimes and remove time-served credits for repeat and violent offenders.

Related:

“I am sick and tired of the weak justice system that we have,” Ford said during a rant at a press conference in June. “They have to get a backbone, and we need to start throwing these people in jail. This is turning into a lawless society.”

In April, the Ford government announced provincial measures to strengthen bail enforcement, including making permanent its Intensive Serious Violent Crime Bail Teams — specialized prosecutors working with police to oppose bail for high-risk accused — and exploring user fees for GPS ankle monitoring.

The federal government passed Bill C-48 last year, expanding “reverse-onus” provisions so that accused persons charged with certain violent offences must prove why they should be released. Ontario has said those changes are a start, but do not go far enough.

The province says it will continue to push for federal reforms as Ottawa prepares to table its new bail legislation.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

First day of Fall arrives in Toronto with mild weather and changing skies

Toronto is stepping into the first day of fall feeling more like mid-July than late September, as warm, humid conditions continue to cap off an unseasonably hot month. According to Environment Canada,...

2h ago

Police to provide update on fatal Scarborough shooting of 23-year-old man

Toronto police are set to provide an update Monday afternoon on the investigation into the fatal shooting of a 23-year-old man in Scarborough last week. Detective Sergeant Phillip Campbell of the Homicide...

3h ago

Fire at North York sports bar under investigation

Toronto fire crews have extinguished a blaze at a North York restaurant early Monday morning. Emergency services were called to Rally Sports Bar, located at 1660 O'Connor Drive, just before 5:45 a.m....

47m ago

How Blue Jays can clinch AL East division after securing playoff spot

After clinching their return to the postseason with Sunday's win over the Kansas City Royals, the Toronto Blue Jays will now turn their focus to winning the AL East and securing a bye to the ALDS. After...

17m ago

Top Stories

First day of Fall arrives in Toronto with mild weather and changing skies

Toronto is stepping into the first day of fall feeling more like mid-July than late September, as warm, humid conditions continue to cap off an unseasonably hot month. According to Environment Canada,...

2h ago

Police to provide update on fatal Scarborough shooting of 23-year-old man

Toronto police are set to provide an update Monday afternoon on the investigation into the fatal shooting of a 23-year-old man in Scarborough last week. Detective Sergeant Phillip Campbell of the Homicide...

3h ago

Fire at North York sports bar under investigation

Toronto fire crews have extinguished a blaze at a North York restaurant early Monday morning. Emergency services were called to Rally Sports Bar, located at 1660 O'Connor Drive, just before 5:45 a.m....

47m ago

How Blue Jays can clinch AL East division after securing playoff spot

After clinching their return to the postseason with Sunday's win over the Kansas City Royals, the Toronto Blue Jays will now turn their focus to winning the AL East and securing a bye to the ALDS. After...

17m ago

Most Watched Today

2:56
Tens of thousands flock to State Farm Stadium for Charlie Kirk Memorial

Tens of thousands arrived at Arizona's State Farm Stadium to honour the life of Charlie Kirk, a conservative activist assassinated on a Utah University campus earlier this month. Karling Donoghue details the ceremony.

10h ago

1:13
Markham prepares for Honda Indy takeover

As the city of Markham prepares to host the Honda Indy next year, work is already under way to create adjustments for the motorsports festival

13h ago

1:26
SIU investigating after 14-year-old driver injured in Scarborough pursuit

The Special Investigations Unit has been called in following a multi-vehicle crash early Sunday morning in Scarborough.

13h ago

1:52
Rainy weather moves in on Monday

Umbrellas will be needed on Monday, as on and off rainy weather is expected throughout the first day of fall, along with more showers on Tuesday.

13h ago

2:24
Toronto Autism Support Group Honoured as Community Champion

A Toronto non-profit is being recognized as one of the city’s Community Champions. Full Spectrum Social hosts events for adults living with autism helping create friendships and connections that can last a lifetime. Catalina Gillies reports.

15h ago

More Videos