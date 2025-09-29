Vaughan man charged in organized crime extortion probe

York Regional Police say two people are facing charges after investigators seized a loaded firearm and cash during a search warrant in Vaughan tied to an ongoing organized crime and extortion probe.

The search, conducted on Sept. 23, was in connection with a lengthy investigation into unlawful gaming and betting activities.

Police allege that between January 2024 and September 2025, a suspect worked with an organized crime group that operated illegal gaming websites. Victims were allowed to place bets on credit, but when they lost, they were forced to settle debts in cash — sometimes in inflated amounts. Investigators say threats and violence were used to intimidate victims into paying.

As a result, Umberto (Rob) Rupolo, 37, of Vaughan, has been charged with kidnapping, four counts of extortion, two counts of conspiracy to commit an indictable offence, two counts of commission of an offence for a criminal organization, possession of a prohibited firearm without a registration certificate, storing a firearm contrary to regulations, possession of a weapon, possession of a prohibited firearm with ammunition, and possession of proceeds obtained by crime.

A second individual, Sadaf Mokhammad, 34, of Vaughan, who police say is not connected to the extortion investigation, has been charged with possession of a prohibited firearm with ammunition, possession of a prohibited firearm without a registration certificate, careless storage of a firearm, and possession of proceeds obtained by crime.

Investigators have released a photo of Rupolo, saying they believe there may be additional victims who have yet to come forward.