Ontario college support workers hold rallies amid ongoing strike

Ontario’s college support workers are holding rallies at several colleges across the province on Thursday, as the ongoing strike continues for a fourth week.

Around 400 people gathered at Humber College’s North Campus, and Toronto police warned drivers to expect “extreme delays” in the area during the demonstration. Humber College Boulevard is closed between Highway 27 and Humberline Drive.

Talks between the Ontario Public Service Employees Union (OPSEU), which represents 10,000 full-time support staff at Ontario’s public colleges, and the College Employer Council (CEC) broke down earlier this week.

“Despite three days of mediation, talks broke down again on Monday, when the employer and College Presidents declared an impasse after refusing any job security language that would clear the path to a settlement and end the strike,” the union stated in a release on Thursday.

“The strike, now entering its fourth week, comes amidst one of the largest mass layoffs in the province’s history where 10,000 college workers have already been laid off, hundreds of programs have been suspended or cancelled, and new campus closures announced as recently as last Friday.”

A rally is also being held at Georgian College’s Orillia Campus. Last week, the college announced it is closing its campuses in Orillia and Muskoka and merging them into the Barrie campus by next fall.

OPSEU first hit the picket lines on Sept. 11, demanding better wages, job security, and more for full-time support staff at the province’s colleges.