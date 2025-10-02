Ontario college support workers hold rallies amid ongoing strike

Ontario's college support workers hold a rally at Humber College's North Campus on Oct. 2, 2025. (Photo: Ontario Federation of Labour/X)

By Patricia D'Cunha

Posted October 2, 2025 10:17 am.

Last Updated October 2, 2025 10:22 am.

Ontario’s college support workers are holding rallies at several colleges across the province on Thursday, as the ongoing strike continues for a fourth week.

Around 400 people gathered at Humber College’s North Campus, and Toronto police warned drivers to expect “extreme delays” in the area during the demonstration. Humber College Boulevard is closed between Highway 27 and Humberline Drive.

Talks between the Ontario Public Service Employees Union (OPSEU), which represents 10,000 full-time support staff at Ontario’s public colleges, and the College Employer Council (CEC) broke down earlier this week.

“Despite three days of mediation, talks broke down again on Monday, when the employer and College Presidents declared an impasse after refusing any job security language that would clear the path to a settlement and end the strike,” the union stated in a release on Thursday.

“The strike, now entering its fourth week, comes amidst one of the largest mass layoffs in the province’s history where 10,000 college workers have already been laid off, hundreds of programs have been suspended or cancelled, and new campus closures announced as recently as last Friday.”

A rally is also being held at Georgian College’s Orillia Campus. Last week, the college announced it is closing its campuses in Orillia and Muskoka and merging them into the Barrie campus by next fall.

OPSEU first hit the picket lines on Sept. 11, demanding better wages, job security, and more for full-time support staff at the province’s colleges.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'It's constant': Scarborough resident frustrated by Kennedy GO Station noise and construction traffic

A Scarborough resident says his neighbourhood has become increasingly difficult to live in due to loudspeaker announcements from Kennedy GO station and traffic congestion tied to ongoing construction. Tryko,...

5h ago

Gold bars, cash and drugs seized as Halton police charge woman in human trafficking case

Halton Regional Police say a Thornhill woman is facing multiple charges following a lengthy human trafficking investigation that uncovered thousands of dollars in cash, drugs, and even gold bars. Investigators...

1h ago

UK police say 2 victims have died, 3 others are in serious condition after synagogue attack

Police said two people were killed and three others were seriously wounded in a synagogue attack in northern England. The suspect was also believed to be dead, Greater Manchester Police said. Police...

2h ago

Weekend need-to-know: All-night party for Nuit Blanche

Make sure to get some sleep ahead of the all-night party, Nuit Blanche, happening across Toronto this weekend as the Blue Jays start their playoff run. Nuit Blanche The annual all-night arts festival, Nuit...

21m ago

Top Stories

'It's constant': Scarborough resident frustrated by Kennedy GO Station noise and construction traffic

A Scarborough resident says his neighbourhood has become increasingly difficult to live in due to loudspeaker announcements from Kennedy GO station and traffic congestion tied to ongoing construction. Tryko,...

5h ago

Gold bars, cash and drugs seized as Halton police charge woman in human trafficking case

Halton Regional Police say a Thornhill woman is facing multiple charges following a lengthy human trafficking investigation that uncovered thousands of dollars in cash, drugs, and even gold bars. Investigators...

1h ago

UK police say 2 victims have died, 3 others are in serious condition after synagogue attack

Police said two people were killed and three others were seriously wounded in a synagogue attack in northern England. The suspect was also believed to be dead, Greater Manchester Police said. Police...

2h ago

Weekend need-to-know: All-night party for Nuit Blanche

Make sure to get some sleep ahead of the all-night party, Nuit Blanche, happening across Toronto this weekend as the Blue Jays start their playoff run. Nuit Blanche The annual all-night arts festival, Nuit...

21m ago

Most Watched Today

2:13
Export permit denied for Marineland belugas

Ottawa has nixed plans to export Marineland's belugas. Belugas may only be exported for research or if it's in the animals' best interest. But with the park closed, it's not clear what will happen to the animals now.

13h ago

2:50
Resident raising concerns about noise and traffic from Kennedy GO Station and construction

A Scarborough resident is speaking out about what he says are disruptive announcements coming from the Kennedy GO station and traffic problems from construction. Michelle Mackey reports.

15h ago

2:33
Warm weekend followed by a cooldown

Warm and sunny weather will be on hand as the Blue Jay's begin their playoff run in Toronto although a cooldown is expected to follow. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

15h ago

2:44
City unveils new mixed-income buildings bringing affordable units to east-end

A new community housing complex built by the city is ready to welcome residents. But as we hear from Brandon Choghri, the backlog of repairs for buildings across Toronto, is still sky-high. 

16h ago

2:01
Toronto's SACHAYS wins award for fighting hunger & loneliness

Toronto's SACHAYS has been honoured with a Community Champion Award for its food security and cultural programs. The group supports seniors, youth and newcomers across the GTA. Brandon Rowe reports.

16h ago

More Videos