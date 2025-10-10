After a golden stretch of early October sunshine, Toronto is bracing for a shift in the skies just in time for the Thanksgiving long weekend. Cloud cover is expected to dominate the city’s forecast over the next several days, with rain likely on Saturday.

Daytime highs will remain relatively steady, hovering around 15 to 16 °C through the holiday weekend, but the blue skies that defined the first half of the month are giving way to a more typical mid-autumn pattern.

The first two weeks of October delivered what many Torontonians described as “bonus summer days,” with abundant sunshine, crisp mornings, and mild afternoons.

That run of fair weather is now ending. Friday will be mostly cloudy, setting the stage for a damp Saturday. Forecast models suggest a 70 per cent chance of showers on Oct. 11, with overcast skies lingering into Sunday and Monday.

While rainfall totals are not expected to be heavy, the timing could affect outdoor gatherings and travel plans for the holiday weekend.

Thanksgiving outlook

For those planning family dinners, hikes, or trips to cottage country, the good news is that temperatures will remain comfortable for mid-October. Highs of 15–16 °C and overnight lows in the single digits are forecast through Monday, keeping conditions mild despite the lack of sunshine.

Thanksgiving Monday (Oct. 13) is expected to bring more cloud cover, with only a slight chance of showers.

The change marks a return to more typical fall weather in southern Ontario. Historically, Toronto averages seven to eight rainy days in October, with temperatures gradually cooling from the high teens at the start of the month to the low teens by the end.

