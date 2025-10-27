Toronto’s Gardiner Expressway temporarily reopens ahead of schedule

The Rogers Centre and the Gardiner Expressway at night. Photo: Getty.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted October 27, 2025 6:59 am.

Last Updated October 27, 2025 7:04 am.

A section of the Gardiner Expressway that was closed for construction following the end of Game 2 of the World Series has reopened ahead of schedule, albeit temporarily.

The closure was between Highway 427 and Spadina Avenue. It was set to re-open at 7 a.m. on Monday, but traffic was once again flowing in the early morning hours.

The work was fast-tracked thanks to a $73-million investment from the provincial government.

Another closure on the same stretch between Highway 427 and Spadina Avenue is planned for Saturday, Nov. 1, but the timing will be dependent on the Toronto Blue Jays’ schedule, should the World Series go to a deciding Game 7, which would be played at the Rogers Centre.

Should that shutdown happen, the Gardiner Expressway will be closed from Spadina Avenue to Highway 427, and all six lanes will reopen by approximately 7 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 3, in time for the morning rush hour.

CityNews confirmed last week that the reopening of the Gardiner Expressway between Dufferin Street and Strachan Avenue could be delayed until Monday, Nov. 10. The province’s transportation minister attributed the delay to the Blue Jays’ World Series games.

Last month, the City of Toronto announced that the construction project was six months ahead of the last expected completion date.

In June 2024, a study revealed that travel times on the Gardiner Expressway had increased by up to 250 per cent in the morning rush hour (7 to 10 a.m.) and by 230 per cent in the afternoon rush hour.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Bichette to return, Scherzer takes the ball as Blue Jays-Dodgers clash in Game 3

The World Series shifts west with the Toronto Blue Jays and Los Angeles Dodgers deadlocked at one game apiece, and Toronto will welcome back a familiar face to its starting lineup. Bo Bichette is expected...

36m ago

'My wife really appreciated it': Ohtani responds to Blue Jays fans' taunts

Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani knew what Toronto Blue Jays fans were chanting in Game 1 at the Rogers Centre, and he's taking it all in stride. The Toronto faithful, still mindful of his...

1h ago

Prime Minister Mark Carney says he plans to meet with Chinese leader at APEC

KUALA LUMPUR — Prime Minister Mark Carney says he plans to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping this week. Carney says the pair will have a discussion at the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation forum...

59m ago

Blue Jays fans still confident heading into Game 3 of World Series

Blue Jays fans were quieted Saturday night after Toronto dropped Game 2 of the World Series against the visiting Los Angeles Dodgers, but still expressed confidence in the Jays and the energy they're bringing...

1h ago

Top Stories

Bichette to return, Scherzer takes the ball as Blue Jays-Dodgers clash in Game 3

The World Series shifts west with the Toronto Blue Jays and Los Angeles Dodgers deadlocked at one game apiece, and Toronto will welcome back a familiar face to its starting lineup. Bo Bichette is expected...

36m ago

'My wife really appreciated it': Ohtani responds to Blue Jays fans' taunts

Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani knew what Toronto Blue Jays fans were chanting in Game 1 at the Rogers Centre, and he's taking it all in stride. The Toronto faithful, still mindful of his...

1h ago

Prime Minister Mark Carney says he plans to meet with Chinese leader at APEC

KUALA LUMPUR — Prime Minister Mark Carney says he plans to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping this week. Carney says the pair will have a discussion at the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation forum...

59m ago

Blue Jays fans still confident heading into Game 3 of World Series

Blue Jays fans were quieted Saturday night after Toronto dropped Game 2 of the World Series against the visiting Los Angeles Dodgers, but still expressed confidence in the Jays and the energy they're bringing...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

1:05
Colonel Sanders lookalike behind home plate at Blue Jays game

No, your eyes weren’t deceiving you, Blue Jays fans. That was Colonel Sanders behind the plate for Game 2 of the World Series.

7h ago

2:06
Frosty nights give way to cooler, seasonal daytime conditions

A mix of sun and cloud with the chance of a shower on Monday as temperatures struggle to reach the double digits.

12h ago

3:05
Carney in Malaysia to strengthen trade partners amid U.S. tensions

Prime Minister Mark Carney is in Malaysia at the Association of Southeast Asian Nations leaders' summit, pledging to move quickly on bilateral deals with interested countries.

5h ago

1:23
Blue Jays drop Game 2 of the World Series to the Dodgers

CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn spoke with Toronto Blue Jays players after they dropped Game 2 of the World Series to the Los Angeles Dodgers.
2:39
Frost advisories, seasonal temperatures close out the weekend

Overnight temperatures hovering near the freezing mark will give way to mostly sunny skies and a high of 10 on Sunday
More Videos