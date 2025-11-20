Mississauga crime blogger helped assassins find federal witness in Ryan Wedding case: Federal indictment

Screen shot of The Dirty Newz after it was seized by the FBI.

By Michael Talbot

Posted November 20, 2025 12:24 pm.

A crime blog, that helped orchestrate a crime. Web hits, that turned into a real hit.

Those are among the allegations the co-founder of the The Dirty Newz website, Gursewak Singh Bal, 33, of Mississauga, is facing after he was among seven Canadians arrested Wednesday as part of the FBI’s Operation Giant Slalom — an ongoing probe into former Olympic athlete and now-suspected cocaine kingpin, Ryan Wedding.

Bal is accused of helping assassins track down and kill a federal witness who was set to testify against Wedding in a federal narcotics case.

The FBI has since seized The Dirty Newz website.

The victim, identified in court documents as Jonathan Acebedo-Garcia, was shot and killed at a restaurant in Medellín, Colombia, in January 2025.

So how did an Ontario-based crime blogger find himself woven into a tapestry of alleged kingpins, federal informants, and hired killers?

According to a federal indictment released on Wednesday, Bal, was paid by members of Wedding’s organization to post photos of Acebedo-Garcia on his site, so associates could identify him, track him down, and ultimately end his life before he could testify against their alleged boss.

The indictment alleges another Canadian charged in the case, Allistair Chapman, 33, of Calgary, paid Bal $10,000 in October 2024 to stop posting about Wedding and his second-in-command, Ryan Clark, and instead post about Acebedo-Garcia “so that enterprise members and associates could locate and kill” him.

He also, according to the indictment documents, began posting about the so-called snitch on his Instagram account.

Authorities say he also posted a photo of Acebedo-Garcia on his Instagram on November 5, 2024, along with the following caption:

“This guy single handedly (rat emoji) out one of the strongest underworld networks that this (world emoji) has seen Good chance he’ll never be found again.”

Acebedo-Garcia was eventually fatally shot, with the suspects photographing his dead body.

Three suspects in his killing remain at large.

Assassins-Proof_EnglishDownload

After the Medellin assassination, the U.S. Justice Department says Wedding informed Clark via an encrypted messaging app that the job was done, sending Clark a photograph of the corpse as proof.

When the news reached Bala, he alleged celebrated online.

“On January 31, 2025, via Instagram, defendant BAL posted a story depicting a photograph of the Restaurant and the bottom part of a body lying on the ground, and a caption that
read: “[Victim A] down…” and “BOOM! Headshot,” the indictment reads.

Bal, and his Canadian co-accused, face several charges including conspiracy to commit murder in connection with a continuing criminal enterprise, and conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute cocaine.

USA-v-Wedding-IndictmentDownload
Top Stories

2 dead, 4 others critically injured in Brampton fire

Two people are dead, four others including a child, are in critical condition, and three more are missing after a fire broke out at a Brampton townhouse complex early Thursday morning, according to police. Emergency...

8m ago

Weekend need-to-know: Santa Claus Parade takes over Toronto streets

The 121st annual Santa Claus Parade is back on Toronto streets this weekend which means lots of road closures in downtown Toronto on Sunday. Make sure to check the details ahead of time so you don't miss...

1h ago

GO resumes regular service on Stouffville line after train hits dump truck in Markham

GO Transit has resumed regular train service on its Stouffville line after a dump truck was struck by a train on Thursday morning. The collision occurred on Kennedy Road between Carlton Road and Highway...

updated

27m ago

4 pedestrians, 1 driver injured in multi-vehicle crash outside Toronto Pearson

Four pedestrians and a driver are injured following a multi-vehicle crash involving six vehicles outside Toronto Pearson International Airport. Emergency crews were called to the Terminal 3 departures...

2h ago

