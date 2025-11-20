Mississauga crime blogger helped assassins find federal witness in Ryan Wedding case: Federal indictment

A crime blog, that helped orchestrate a crime. Web hits, that turned into a real hit.

Those are among the allegations the co-founder of the The Dirty Newz website, Gursewak Singh Bal, 33, of Mississauga, is facing after he was among seven Canadians arrested Wednesday as part of the FBI’s Operation Giant Slalom — an ongoing probe into former Olympic athlete and now-suspected cocaine kingpin, Ryan Wedding.

Bal is accused of helping assassins track down and kill a federal witness who was set to testify against Wedding in a federal narcotics case.

The FBI has since seized The Dirty Newz website.

The victim, identified in court documents as Jonathan Acebedo-Garcia, was shot and killed at a restaurant in Medellín, Colombia, in January 2025.

So how did an Ontario-based crime blogger find himself woven into a tapestry of alleged kingpins, federal informants, and hired killers?

According to a federal indictment released on Wednesday, Bal, was paid by members of Wedding’s organization to post photos of Acebedo-Garcia on his site, so associates could identify him, track him down, and ultimately end his life before he could testify against their alleged boss.

The indictment alleges another Canadian charged in the case, Allistair Chapman, 33, of Calgary, paid Bal $10,000 in October 2024 to stop posting about Wedding and his second-in-command, Ryan Clark, and instead post about Acebedo-Garcia “so that enterprise members and associates could locate and kill” him.

He also, according to the indictment documents, began posting about the so-called snitch on his Instagram account.

Authorities say he also posted a photo of Acebedo-Garcia on his Instagram on November 5, 2024, along with the following caption:

“This guy single handedly (rat emoji) out one of the strongest underworld networks that this (world emoji) has seen Good chance he’ll never be found again.”

Acebedo-Garcia was eventually fatally shot, with the suspects photographing his dead body.

Three suspects in his killing remain at large.

After the Medellin assassination, the U.S. Justice Department says Wedding informed Clark via an encrypted messaging app that the job was done, sending Clark a photograph of the corpse as proof.

When the news reached Bala, he alleged celebrated online.

“On January 31, 2025, via Instagram, defendant BAL posted a story depicting a photograph of the Restaurant and the bottom part of a body lying on the ground, and a caption that

read: “[Victim A] down…” and “BOOM! Headshot,” the indictment reads.

Bal, and his Canadian co-accused, face several charges including conspiracy to commit murder in connection with a continuing criminal enterprise, and conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute cocaine.