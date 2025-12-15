6 men wanted in Annex restaurant stabbing, police say

Toronto police are on the hunt for six suspects who are wanted in an ongoing stabbing investigation.

According to authorities, six men entered a restaurant in the city’s Annex neighbourhood, near Bloor Street and Spadina Avenue on Saturday at approximately 1:10 a.m.

The suspects had a brief interaction with three other men inside and a fight ensued, police say.

Two victims were found with stab wounds and transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

“The suspects were last seen fleeing on foot,” police said in a news release issued on Monday.

Five of the six suspects are described as men between the ages of 20 to 30 and are described as being five-foot-six to five-foot-eight in height.

Police have released images of six men who are wanted in a stabbing investigation. (TPS)

The first suspect was last seen wearing a camo Moose Knuckle jacket with a black fur hood, dark mask with a white check mark, dark pants, and black shoes with a red check mark.

The second suspect was last seen wearing a beige jacket, dark pants, white shoes, and a white and black scarf.

The third suspect was last seen wearing a dark shiny puffy jacket, dark pants, and dark shoes.

The fourth suspect was last seen wearing a dark shiny puffy jacket, dark pants with a white cloth hanging out of the right back pocket, and black shoes with a red check mark.

The fifth suspect is described as having dark curly hair, a moustache, and was last seen wearing a grey and white jacket, blue jeans and dark shoes.

The sixth suspect is described as 5’8″ to 5’11” with short dark hair, a dark goatee, wearing black and red shoes, blue jeans with letters on them, blue puffy jacket, red sweater, and a beige patterned scarf.

Investigators encourage anyone with information to contact police.