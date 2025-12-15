6 men wanted in Annex restaurant stabbing, police say

Police have released images of six men who are wanted in a stabbing investigation. (TPS)

By Denio Lourenco

Posted December 15, 2025 8:04 pm.

Toronto police are on the hunt for six suspects who are wanted in an ongoing stabbing investigation.

According to authorities, six men entered a restaurant in the city’s Annex neighbourhood, near Bloor Street and Spadina Avenue on Saturday at approximately 1:10 a.m.

The suspects had a brief interaction with three other men inside and a fight ensued, police say.

Two victims were found with stab wounds and transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

“The suspects were last seen fleeing on foot,” police said in a news release issued on Monday.

Five of the six suspects are described as men between the ages of 20 to 30 and are described as being five-foot-six to five-foot-eight in height.

Police have released images of six men who are wanted in a stabbing investigation. (TPS)

The first suspect was last seen wearing a camo Moose Knuckle jacket with a black fur hood, dark mask with a white check mark, dark pants, and black shoes with a red check mark.

The second suspect was last seen wearing a beige jacket, dark pants, white shoes, and a white and black scarf.

The third suspect was last seen wearing a dark shiny puffy jacket, dark pants, and dark shoes.

The fourth suspect was last seen wearing a dark shiny puffy jacket, dark pants with a white cloth hanging out of the right back pocket, and black shoes with a red check mark.

The fifth suspect is described as having dark curly hair, a moustache, and was last seen wearing a grey and white jacket, blue jeans and dark shoes.

Police have released images of six men who are wanted in a stabbing investigation. (TPS)

The sixth suspect is described as 5’8″ to 5’11” with short dark hair, a dark goatee, wearing black and red shoes, blue jeans with letters on them, blue puffy jacket, red sweater, and a beige patterned scarf.

Investigators encourage anyone with information to contact police.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Fire extinguished at Thorncliffe Park apartment complexes: Toronto Fire

A fire in the walls of two neighbouring apartment complexes in Thorncliffe Park has been extinguished, according to city officials. The five-alarm fire broke out on Nov. 27 at 11 Thorncliffe Park, and...

38m ago

Family continues call for mental heath reform in Ontario prisons

For nearly a decade, Yusuf Faqiri has been seeking justice for his brother, Soleiman, who died in the custody of an Eastern Ontario prison. “Imagine being able to cry your guts out and repeat how...

1h ago

Body found in parked car outside of Toronto hospital went unnoticed for days, family says

How could a parked car with a dead man inside it go unnoticed for days just steps from the entrance to a Toronto hospital's emergency room? That's what the family of Thomas Choy want answered after...

4h ago

Toronto woman, 71, killed under 'suspicious' circumstances, police say

Toronto police have identified the victim of a suspected homicide that is believed to have taken place in North York earlier this month. According to investigators, officers were called to a residence...

11m ago

Top Stories

Fire extinguished at Thorncliffe Park apartment complexes: Toronto Fire

A fire in the walls of two neighbouring apartment complexes in Thorncliffe Park has been extinguished, according to city officials. The five-alarm fire broke out on Nov. 27 at 11 Thorncliffe Park, and...

38m ago

Family continues call for mental heath reform in Ontario prisons

For nearly a decade, Yusuf Faqiri has been seeking justice for his brother, Soleiman, who died in the custody of an Eastern Ontario prison. “Imagine being able to cry your guts out and repeat how...

1h ago

Body found in parked car outside of Toronto hospital went unnoticed for days, family says

How could a parked car with a dead man inside it go unnoticed for days just steps from the entrance to a Toronto hospital's emergency room? That's what the family of Thomas Choy want answered after...

4h ago

Toronto woman, 71, killed under 'suspicious' circumstances, police say

Toronto police have identified the victim of a suspected homicide that is believed to have taken place in North York earlier this month. According to investigators, officers were called to a residence...

11m ago

Most Watched Today

2:38
Police announce $25K reward for info on 2023 fatal shooting at Pickering Casino, ID suspect

Rhianne Campbell has the latest from 34-year-old Michael Ferdinand's widow, with her plea for the public's help.

4h ago

0:52
Ford says LCBO won't sell off U.S. booze inventory yet

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says his government won't sell the province's inventory of U.S. alcohol yet but is still considering options like one pitched by the Ontario Liberals to sell the stock and donate the funds to charity.

5h ago

0:35
Three children dead from flu complications in Ottawa area

The Children’s Hospital of Eastern Ontario reported that three young children have died as a result of influenza A complications in the first two weeks of December.

6h ago

1:34
$25K reward offered for suspect behind 2023 fatal casino shooting

The Durham Regional Police Service are renewing calls for information on a shooting at a casino that left a man dead two years ago, adding that a $25,000 reward is now being offered in the case.

7h ago

1:52
Rob and Michele Reiner's son taken into custody following deaths

According to the Associated Press, Rob and Michele Reiner's son Nick has been taken into custody following the deaths of his parents, however the nature of any potential charges he may be facing is unknown.

8h ago

More Videos