Police announce $25K reward for info on 2023 fatal shooting at Pickering casino, ID suspect

Police say Michael Ferdinand, 34, was fatally shot while he was working as a security guard at Pickering Casino Resort on the morning of Oct. 9, 2023. Photo: DRPS.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted December 15, 2025 12:23 pm.

Last Updated December 15, 2025 12:36 pm.

The Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) are renewing calls for information on a shooting at a casino that left a man dead two years ago, adding that a $25,000 reward is now being offered in the case.

Police say Michael Ferdinand, 34, was fatally shot while he was working as a security guard at Pickering Casino Resort on the morning of Oct. 9, 2023.

“He was doing his job and ensuring the safety of all patrons of the casino,” Det. Sgt. Brad Corner said at a news conference back in November 2023.

“He was senselessly shot and killed.”

Authorities say the male suspect, who was 17 at the time, is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for second-degree murder.

DRPS released photos and a description of the now 20-year-old suspect, identified as Tyjae Nosworthy-Smith, saying he had no fixed address at the time of the alleged shooting.

Photo: DRPS.

Crime Stoppers is now offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to the suspect’s arrest.

“[Tyjae Nosworthy-Smith] does have ties to the Driftwood area, which is in the Jane Street and Finch Ave West area of Toronto,” DRPS wrote in a news release.

The suspect is described as five feet eight inches tall and approximately 110 pounds. Police say he has a tattoo on his left elbow reading “Chantel” and goes by the nickname “baby2.”

“Michael is greatly missed by his family and community. Anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of the suspect is urged to come forward and speak with investigators,” police said.

