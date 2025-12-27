Police searching for man accused of assaulting Toronto taxi driver

Toronto police are on the hunt for a man who is accused of assaulting a taxi driver and spraying him with a noxious substance during a fare dispute.

According to investigators, the driver picked up a man in his taxi at 10 p.m. on Dec. 12 in the area of Woodbine Avenue and Danforth Avenue.

Police say the man and the driver had an argument over the fare of the cab. The suspect then sprayed the driver with a noxious substance and fled the area.

He is described as five-foot-six with a medium build and clean-shaven. He was last seen wearing a bright green hooded sweater, black pants and carrying a black backpack.

Investigators encourage anyone with information to contact police.