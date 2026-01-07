York Regional Police are investigating a drive‑by shooting in Richmond Hill early Wednesday after multiple rounds were fired at a home that was also targeted in a similar incident in November.

Officers were called to Bryson Drive around 4:55 a.m. for reports of gunfire outside a residence. Police say multiple shots were fired from a vehicle, striking both the home and a car parked in the driveway. No one was inside the house at the time, and no injuries were reported.

Staff Sgt. Peter Cheung told reporters at the scene that the suspects did not exit their vehicle during the shooting. Investigators believe two or more people were involved and fled the area in a grey Honda SUV. No suspect descriptions have been released.

Police say the same home was targeted in a drive‑by shooting in November 2025, an incident that also caused property damage but no injuries. No arrests have been made in that case, and investigators are now working to determine whether the two shootings are connected.

Sgt. Cheung said early indications suggest Wednesday’s shooting was targeted, and there is no immediate threat to public safety.

Anyone with information or surveillance footage is urged to contact York Regional Police.