Ontario Premier Doug Ford escalated his criticism of the federal government’s electric‑vehicle deal with China on Wednesday, saying he is now officially calling on Canadians to boycott Chinese‑made EVs — the strongest language he has used to date as tensions with Prime Minister Mark Carney continue to rise.

Speaking at Queen’s Park, Ford said the federal agreement allowing up to 49,000 Chinese electric vehicles into Canada at a sharply reduced tariff rate poses a direct threat to Ontario autoworkers and the province’s growing EV manufacturing sector.

“That is exactly what I am saying,” Ford said. “Boycott the Chinese EV vehicles. Support companies that are building vehicles here.”

The premier has repeatedly condemned the deal since it was announced last week, but Wednesday marked the first time he explicitly urged consumers to reject the vehicles outright.

“It’s a Team Canada approach. We’ve got to stick together… Toyota builds 500,000 cars, and Stellantis is building, and GM, and so on and so forth. Support the companies that support us,” Ford continued. “It doesn’t have to be the exact product, but at least if we’re supporting them, they’re going to stay in Ontario.”

Ford has been one of the most vocal critics of the federal agreement, which slashes tariffs on Chinese EVs from 100 per cent to 6.1 per cent in exchange for China reducing duties on Canadian agricultural products. He has argued the deal gives Chinese automakers a foothold in Canada without guaranteeing reciprocal investment in the domestic auto sector.

Ford expected a heads-up from Carney

Earlier this week, Ford also raised national‑security concerns, claiming Chinese‑made EVs could act as “spy vehicles” capable of listening to Canadians’ phone calls — a comparison he described as “Huawei 2.0.”

“When you get on your cellphone, it’s the Chinese that are going to be listening to your telephone conversation,” Ford said Monday, drawing parallels to Canada’s 2022 ban on Huawei equipment in 5G networks.

The premier has also expressed frustration that Carney did not consult him before finalizing the agreement during his recent trip to China. Ford said the two have not spoken since, telling reporters he expected at least a “heads‑up” from the prime minister before the deal was announced.

“The prime minister knows my number,” Ford said earlier this week. “I thought we had a good enough relationship that he would give me a quick text or a little bit of communication. That never happened.”

Ford said his call for a boycott is aimed at sending a message to both Ottawa and Beijing that Canadians will not support policies that threaten domestic industry.

“Buy North American. Buy Canadian. Support our workers,” he said.