Ford urges Canadians to ‘boycott’ Chinese‑made EVs as rift with Ottawa deepens

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is asking Ontarians to boycott Chinese electric vehicles as he continues his campaign against Canada's recent deal with China, over his concerns for the job security of Ontarians in the auto sector.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted January 21, 2026 1:18 pm.

Last Updated January 21, 2026 1:28 pm.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford escalated his criticism of the federal government’s electric‑vehicle deal with China on Wednesday, saying he is now officially calling on Canadians to boycott Chinese‑made EVs — the strongest language he has used to date as tensions with Prime Minister Mark Carney continue to rise.

Speaking at Queen’s Park, Ford said the federal agreement allowing up to 49,000 Chinese electric vehicles into Canada at a sharply reduced tariff rate poses a direct threat to Ontario autoworkers and the province’s growing EV manufacturing sector.

“That is exactly what I am saying,” Ford said. “Boycott the Chinese EV vehicles. Support companies that are building vehicles here.”

The premier has repeatedly condemned the deal since it was announced last week, but Wednesday marked the first time he explicitly urged consumers to reject the vehicles outright.

“It’s a Team Canada approach. We’ve got to stick together… Toyota builds 500,000 cars, and Stellantis is building, and GM, and so on and so forth. Support the companies that support us,” Ford continued. “It doesn’t have to be the exact product, but at least if we’re supporting them, they’re going to stay in Ontario.”

Ford has been one of the most vocal critics of the federal agreement, which slashes tariffs on Chinese EVs from 100 per cent to 6.1 per cent in exchange for China reducing duties on Canadian agricultural products. He has argued the deal gives Chinese automakers a foothold in Canada without guaranteeing reciprocal investment in the domestic auto sector.

Doug Ford
Ontario Premier Doug Ford speaks to the media on Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sammy Kogan.

Ford expected a heads-up from Carney

Earlier this week, Ford also raised national‑security concerns, claiming Chinese‑made EVs could act as “spy vehicles” capable of listening to Canadians’ phone calls — a comparison he described as “Huawei 2.0.”

“When you get on your cellphone, it’s the Chinese that are going to be listening to your telephone conversation,” Ford said Monday, drawing parallels to Canada’s 2022 ban on Huawei equipment in 5G networks.

The premier has also expressed frustration that Carney did not consult him before finalizing the agreement during his recent trip to China. Ford said the two have not spoken since, telling reporters he expected at least a “heads‑up” from the prime minister before the deal was announced.

“The prime minister knows my number,” Ford said earlier this week. “I thought we had a good enough relationship that he would give me a quick text or a little bit of communication. That never happened.”

Ford said his call for a boycott is aimed at sending a message to both Ottawa and Beijing that Canadians will not support policies that threaten domestic industry.

“Buy North American. Buy Canadian. Support our workers,” he said.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Trump cancels tariff threat over Greenland, says NATO agreed to 'framework' of future Arctic deal

President Donald Trump announced Wednesday that he was canceling his planned tariff on U.S. allies in Europe over US control of Greenland after he and the leader of NATO agreed to a ‘framework...

3m ago

Video shows skier swept away by avalanche in Banff National Park

A startling video released by Parks Canada showed a lone skier being swept away by an avalanche while traversing a steep backcountry run in Banff National Park on Tuesday. The Mountain Safety division...

27m ago

Parents of Hamilton boy with autism fatally hit by bus call for more special needs resources

The parents of a seven-year-old boy with autism who was fatally struck by a city bus in Hamilton last month say their son should have been at school the day of the accident, but was sent home because of...

50m ago

Trump rebukes Carney after Davos speech, says 'Canada lives because of the United States'

U.S. President Donald Trump delivered a sharp rebuke to Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on Wednesday, responding to a sweeping foreign‑policy address Carney delivered at the World Economic Forum...

3h ago

Top Stories

Trump cancels tariff threat over Greenland, says NATO agreed to 'framework' of future Arctic deal

President Donald Trump announced Wednesday that he was canceling his planned tariff on U.S. allies in Europe over US control of Greenland after he and the leader of NATO agreed to a ‘framework...

3m ago

Video shows skier swept away by avalanche in Banff National Park

A startling video released by Parks Canada showed a lone skier being swept away by an avalanche while traversing a steep backcountry run in Banff National Park on Tuesday. The Mountain Safety division...

27m ago

Parents of Hamilton boy with autism fatally hit by bus call for more special needs resources

The parents of a seven-year-old boy with autism who was fatally struck by a city bus in Hamilton last month say their son should have been at school the day of the accident, but was sent home because of...

50m ago

Trump rebukes Carney after Davos speech, says 'Canada lives because of the United States'

U.S. President Donald Trump delivered a sharp rebuke to Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on Wednesday, responding to a sweeping foreign‑policy address Carney delivered at the World Economic Forum...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

2:28
Environment Canada warns GTA could get up to 10 cm of snow

The GTA is expected to get up to 10 cm of snow as Environment Canada issues a snowfall warning for the region.

1h ago

0:44
Trump says Carney wasn't 'grateful' to U.S. in Davos speech

During his address at the World Economic Forum, U.S. President Donald Trump said Prime Minister Mark Carney wasn't 'grateful' to the U.S. during his speech the day before where he spoke out against Trump's aggression on Greenland.

5h ago

2:32
Snowy Wednesday before temperatures drop again

Up to 10 centimetres of snow is expected in Toronto Wednesday as the city is under a snowfall warning. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

19h ago

3:27
Trump posts image of altered map with American flag covering Canada

U.S President Donald Trump has posted an A.I.-generated image of a map showing the American flag over multiple countries, including Canada, Greenland and Venezuela. Glen McGregor discusses how the picture is being received in Ottawa.

20h ago

4:50
Alberta clipper to bring snowfall, frigid temperatures to GTA

The Greater Toronto Area is set to feel the impacts of the Alberta clipper as snowfall and frigid temperatures are expected to hit the region by the midweek.

23h ago

More Videos