Eglinton Crosstown LRT opening Feb 8, TTC reportedly tells Premier Doug Ford

As the possible opening date of the Eglinton Crosstown LRT approaches, the Ontario Liberals are calling for a public inquiry into what they describe as the 'mismanaged' construction of the line. Tina Yazdani reports.

By Nick Westoll

Posted January 26, 2026 5:35 pm.

Last Updated January 26, 2026 5:49 pm.

After nearly 20 years of talks, planning, construction and commissioning, it’s the news TTC riders have been waiting a long time to hear: The Eglinton Crosstown LRT is finally ready to open to the public.

After an unrelated news conference at Queen’s Park Monday afternoon, Ontario Premier Doug Ford appeared to confirm a plan to open the line on Feb. 8. As he left, Ford told reporters that he was advised of the opening date by the TTC.

News of the official launch of the Eglinton Crosstown LRT came less than two months after “substantial completion” was declared, which happened when independent engineers certified that the 19-kilometre, 25-station line was built as designed.

Since that declaration, the TTC had full operational control of trains along the corridor and staff were conducting their own assessments. CityNews learned a major test was held with transit personnel across the line on Thursday in an effort to assess readiness.

The path to realizing the beleaguered Eglinton Crosstown LRT line hasn’t been an easy one after various delays, errors and issues.

The Eglinton Crosstown was first proposed under former mayor David Miller’s Transit City plan in 2007. Contemplated as part of a larger network of new LRT lines, the Eglinton Crosstown would connect Mount Dennis in the west with Kennedy subway station in the east along Eglinton Avenue.

Related:

It wasn’t until 2011 that construction formally began under the previous provincial Liberal government.

The mammoth project was supposed to be done by 2020. However, that finishing date was repeatedly pushed back due to various legal, construction and testing issues along with COVID-19-related delays.

As CityNews reported over the past several years, there have also been issues with poor construction, the signalling system that has required multiple software upgrades, and a small collision during the final testing and commissioning phase. At one point, provincial officials confirmed there were around 260 deficiencies that needed to be addressed.

Prolonged construction and road closures also took a toll on many small businesses in Little Jamaica and elsewhere along the corridor, sparking calls for financial support from the provincial government.

There have been multiple calls from opposition parties, municipal politicians, and community members for a public inquiry into the whole Eglinton Crosstown project, but the Ford government hasn’t agreed to call such an inquiry.

More to come.

With files from Tina Yazdani and Richard Southern

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Carney skips question period on Parliament's first day back, meets with Premier Ford

OTTAWA — After a globe-hopping mission to secure new trade deals and foreign investment, Prime Minister Mark Carney was back in Ottawa Monday as Parliament resumed — but not for very long. Carney...

1h ago

'We've got to be better': Metrolinx CEO attempts to explain why Finch West LRT is down so often

The Finch West LRT has been plagued with issues since it began running in early December, repeatedly going out of service, particularly during snowfalls. In a one-on-one interview with 680 NewsRadio,...

4h ago

Former MP for Etobicoke North, Kirsty Duncan, passes away after cancer fight

Former Liberal cabinet minister, Kirsty Duncan, has passed away after a years-long battle with cancer. She was 59. Duncan represented the riding of Etobicoke North as MP from 2008 until 2025, winning...

32m ago

1 dead after launching over snowbank at side of Highway 7 overpass in Kitchener: OPP

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say the same Highway 7 overpass in Kitchener has been the scene of two similar accidents, one fatal, that saw out-of-control vehicles launch over a snowbank created by plows...

4h ago

Top Stories

Carney skips question period on Parliament's first day back, meets with Premier Ford

OTTAWA — After a globe-hopping mission to secure new trade deals and foreign investment, Prime Minister Mark Carney was back in Ottawa Monday as Parliament resumed — but not for very long. Carney...

1h ago

'We've got to be better': Metrolinx CEO attempts to explain why Finch West LRT is down so often

The Finch West LRT has been plagued with issues since it began running in early December, repeatedly going out of service, particularly during snowfalls. In a one-on-one interview with 680 NewsRadio,...

4h ago

Former MP for Etobicoke North, Kirsty Duncan, passes away after cancer fight

Former Liberal cabinet minister, Kirsty Duncan, has passed away after a years-long battle with cancer. She was 59. Duncan represented the riding of Etobicoke North as MP from 2008 until 2025, winning...

32m ago

1 dead after launching over snowbank at side of Highway 7 overpass in Kitchener: OPP

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say the same Highway 7 overpass in Kitchener has been the scene of two similar accidents, one fatal, that saw out-of-control vehicles launch over a snowbank created by plows...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

3:54
Metrolinx CEO Michael Lindsay attempts to explain why the Finch West LRT is down so often

680NewsRadio's Richard Southern sits down with Metrolinx CEO Michael Lindsay and asks the big question on everyone's mind - "what's wrong with the Finch West LRT?"

4h ago

1:09
TTC subway lines shut down, commuters wait in cold for shuttle buses

Major shutdowns on Line 1, 2 and 6 left commuters stranded in the cold, waiting for shuttle buses as Toronto continues to dig itself out of the winter storm.

8h ago

1:21
Toronto commuters buried in more than 60 cm of snow

As Toronto wakes up to more than 60 cm of snow, commuters are struggling to go about their day as sidewalks and roads are blanketed in snow.

8h ago

2:27
Winter storm brings hazardous conditions to GTHA

Rhianne Campbell reports, Toronto Police are asking drivers to stay home, meanwhile some residents are enjoying the snow day.

18h ago

1:54
Up to 60 cm of snowfall expected to hammer Toronto

A major winter storm is expected to hammer 60 cm of snow across Toronto and the GTA. Weather Specialist Catalina Gillies has the details.

21h ago

More Videos