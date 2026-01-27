Maddening morning subway closure caused by 3 trespassers on tracks, police say

Commuters line up to wait for shuttle buses near Keele station after a subway closure on Tuesday morning. Melissa Lopez Martinez/CityNews.

By Michael Talbot

Posted January 27, 2026 11:44 am.

Last Updated January 27, 2026 11:45 am.

A day after Toronto transit was besieged by weather-related issues, commuters faced another maddening morning on Tuesday. But this time it was trespassers on the tracks — not snow — that shut down TTC subway service on a large stretch of the Bloor-Danforth line.

Toronto police confirm to CityNews that three people were on the tracks, prompting employees to cut power.

“Officers responded and assisted TTC with locating the individuals, however, they had fled the scene,” a police spokesperson said.

No suspect descriptions were immediately available, police added.

The TTC first tweeted that service was suspended between Broadview and Keele stations at 7:03 a.m.

Commuters wait for shuttle buses near Keele Station on Tuesday morning. Melissa Lopez Martinez/CityNews

The shutdown sent hordes of riders out into frigid temperatures to wait for shuttle buses, with some complaining about long waits for their arrival. The closure lasted over an hour, with the TTC tweeting at 8:14 a.m. that service had fully resumed.

Riders were understandably frustrated, but TTC spokesperson Stuart Green explained to CityNews why a trespasser on the tracks can lead to lengthy delays.

“When a trespasser is reported, we have stop service and cut power,” he said. “We cannot resume until we have confidence they are gone.”

It’s not yet clear how or why the three people ended up on the tracks, or what their intentions were.

Commuters expressed their frustration with the issue, with one calling the trespassers “selfish” for creating an “unbelievable disruption.”

The TTC notes that walking onto the tracks is not only selfish and stupid but also dangerous.

“The rail that powers the subway trains carries 600 volts of electricity, enough to start a fire or cause severe injury or death with the slightest contact,” the transit agency’s website states.

It can also be costly, with fines of up to $5,000 for offenders.

Top Stories

New snow storage site, additional melters to improve Toronto's snow removal process

After mobilizing 600 plows and 1,000 city and contract staff for snow cleanup efforts following Sunday's historic storm, the City of Toronto is moving into phase 2 of its snow response -- removing all...

45m ago

'A huge problem': Toronto snowstorm highlights accessibility issues, disability advocates say

Every winter, David Lepofsky uses the same strategy to navigate frigid temperatures in Toronto: walking as fast as possible to get to his destination.   But he said it's far too dangerous to use...

6h ago

GTA dental surgeon overcomes the odds to continue his craft

A dental surgeon in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) has overcome what for many would be an insurmountable challenge to continue doing what he loves and helping people along the way. Mehmet Danis has...

8m ago

Suspect sought in violent assault at Wellesley Station that left man critically injured

Toronto police are searching for a suspect after a violent assault at Wellesley Subway Station left a man with life‑threatening injuries. Officers were called to the station around 7 p.m. on Monday...

1h ago

