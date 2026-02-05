Full GO Transit train service expected to resume Saturday after earlier derailment: Metrolinx

After several days of fewer GO Transit train trips due to signal system and track damage caused by a derailment on Monday, Metrolinx officials say full service is expected to return across all lines as of Saturday morning.

“Our crews are continuing to work around the clock to finish repairs on our tracks, complete testing of the signals, and return damaged infrastructure to service so we can add more train service,” a brief statement issued Thursday afternoon said.

“We’d like to thank our customers for their continued understanding as we work to restore full service on our lines. We know it’s been a challenging commute this week and we appreciate your patience.”

It was just after 8:15 a.m. on Monday when a rear passenger car of a Kitchener-bound GO Transit train derailed. Metrolinx officials said the train was moving at low speed when it “experienced an issue that caused the rear of the train to come off the track and make contact with a track switch.” The train was removed from the affected area on Tuesday.

There were no reports of injuries during the incident.

In addition to disruptions caused by damaged infrastructure near Union Station, Lakeshore West and Lakeshore East riders had to deal with unrelated equipment malfunctions Wednesday evening.

Officials still haven’t offered additional insight into the possible cause of the derailment. In a statement posted on LinkedIn Monday night, Metrolinx CEO Michael Lindsay said the results of the investigation would be released “transparently once available.” Lindsay hasn’t provided a further update as of Thursday afternoon.

CityNews made multiple on-camera interview requests with Metrolinx representatives to talk about service restoration efforts, the scope of the damage and issues faced by commuters, but no one was made available since Monday’s incident.

Here’s how GO Transit and UP Express trains are currently operating

As of Thursday afternoon, here are the current GO Transit and UP Express train intervals in place:

Barrie line: 30-minute morning and afternoon peak service

Kitchener line: 30-minute morning and afternoon peak service, 60-minute off-peak service

Lakeshore East line: 15-to-30-minute morning and afternoon peak service, 60-minute off-peak service

Lakeshore West line: 15-to-30-minute morning and afternoon peak service, 60-minute off-peak service

Milton line: 30-minute morning and afternoon peak service

Richmond Hill line: 60-minute morning and afternoon peak service

Stouffville line: 30-minute morning and afternoon peak service

UP Express: Normal 15-minute service

Click here for the latest information from GO Transit.