Full GO Transit train service expected to resume Saturday after earlier derailment: Metrolinx

Metrolinx says GO Trains will again operate on a reduced schedule Thursday, as repair work continues following Monday’s train derailment. Erica Natividad with the criticism over communication from the provincial transit agency.

By Nick Westoll

Posted February 5, 2026 4:36 pm.

Last Updated February 5, 2026 4:46 pm.

After several days of fewer GO Transit train trips due to signal system and track damage caused by a derailment on Monday, Metrolinx officials say full service is expected to return across all lines as of Saturday morning.

“Our crews are continuing to work around the clock to finish repairs on our tracks, complete testing of the signals, and return damaged infrastructure to service so we can add more train service,” a brief statement issued Thursday afternoon said.

“We’d like to thank our customers for their continued understanding as we work to restore full service on our lines.  We know it’s been a challenging commute this week and we appreciate your patience.”

It was just after 8:15 a.m. on Monday when a rear passenger car of a Kitchener-bound GO Transit train derailed. Metrolinx officials said the train was moving at low speed when it “experienced an issue that caused the rear of the train to come off the track and make contact with a track switch.” The train was removed from the affected area on Tuesday.

Related:

There were no reports of injuries during the incident.

In addition to disruptions caused by damaged infrastructure near Union Station, Lakeshore West and Lakeshore East riders had to deal with unrelated equipment malfunctions Wednesday evening.

Officials still haven’t offered additional insight into the possible cause of the derailment. In a statement posted on LinkedIn Monday night, Metrolinx CEO Michael Lindsay said the results of the investigation would be released “transparently once available.” Lindsay hasn’t provided a further update as of Thursday afternoon.

CityNews made multiple on-camera interview requests with Metrolinx representatives to talk about service restoration efforts, the scope of the damage and issues faced by commuters, but no one was made available since Monday’s incident.

Here’s how GO Transit and UP Express trains are currently operating

As of Thursday afternoon, here are the current GO Transit and UP Express train intervals in place:

  • Barrie line: 30-minute morning and afternoon peak service
  • Kitchener line: 30-minute morning and afternoon peak service, 60-minute off-peak service
  • Lakeshore East line: 15-to-30-minute morning and afternoon peak service, 60-minute off-peak service
  • Lakeshore West line: 15-to-30-minute morning and afternoon peak service, 60-minute off-peak service
  • Milton line: 30-minute morning and afternoon peak service
  • Richmond Hill line: 60-minute morning and afternoon peak service
  • Stouffville line: 30-minute morning and afternoon peak service
  • UP Express: Normal 15-minute service

Click here for the latest information from GO Transit.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto police chief vows full accountability as officers charged in 'violent' criminal network probe

Toronto's police chief is assuring members of the public that the officers facing numerous charges in a scathing and extensive investigation into a criminal network linked to violent crimes will be held...

5h ago

7 TPS officers, retired officer charged in police corruption, organized crime investigation

Seven Toronto police officers and a retired officer have been charged in an investigation into police corruption and organized crime that includes conspiracy to commit murder, shootings, extortion and...

3h ago

Male youth located with serious injuries after Scarborough shooting

Toronto police say they've located a shooting victim after they were called to the Lawrence Avenue East and Bellamy Road North area of Scarborough on Thursday. Officers attended the scene after reports...

57m ago

Bitter cold snaps back: Toronto, GTA facing brutal -30 wind chills this weekend

Toronto is bracing for a sharp plunge back into deep winter as a surge of Arctic air and powerful northwest winds sweep across the region Friday night into Saturday, sending temperatures and wind chills...

10h ago

Top Stories

Toronto police chief vows full accountability as officers charged in 'violent' criminal network probe

Toronto's police chief is assuring members of the public that the officers facing numerous charges in a scathing and extensive investigation into a criminal network linked to violent crimes will be held...

5h ago

7 TPS officers, retired officer charged in police corruption, organized crime investigation

Seven Toronto police officers and a retired officer have been charged in an investigation into police corruption and organized crime that includes conspiracy to commit murder, shootings, extortion and...

3h ago

Male youth located with serious injuries after Scarborough shooting

Toronto police say they've located a shooting victim after they were called to the Lawrence Avenue East and Bellamy Road North area of Scarborough on Thursday. Officers attended the scene after reports...

57m ago

Bitter cold snaps back: Toronto, GTA facing brutal -30 wind chills this weekend

Toronto is bracing for a sharp plunge back into deep winter as a surge of Arctic air and powerful northwest winds sweep across the region Friday night into Saturday, sending temperatures and wind chills...

10h ago

Most Watched Today

2:36
Former Mayor of Toronto on TPS corruption charges: 'It's a management issue'

Former Mayor of Toronto John Sewell shared his reaction to the arrest of seven Toronto police officers and one retired over allegations of corruption, citing problems with management is at fault for distrust in the force.

2h ago

0:52
Toronto Chief of Police needs to 'earn trust back' from Torontonians: Mayor Chow

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow said the Toronto Chief of Police needs to 'earn trust back' from Torontonians following the arrests of 7 officers alleged to be involved in an organized crime ring.

4h ago

1:17
Carney and Ont. Premier Ford 'aligned' on new auto strategy: PM

When asked about support from Ontario on the feds' move to scrap the EV rebate, Prime Minister Mark Carney said he and Premier Doug Ford are 'aligned' on the federal auto strategy despite recent differences on Chinese EVs.

6h ago

1:12
Toronto Police Chief's message to officers tied to organized crime probe

Toronto Police Chief Myron Demkiw spoke directly to the officers alleged to be linked to an organized crime ring, saying their actions don't reflect the values of TPS.

7h ago

0:32
Home invasion ends in crashed vehicle on Hwy. 400 in Vaughan

A police investigation shut down a major Highway 400 on‑ramp in Vaughan early Thursday after suspects in an overnight home invasion crashed a stolen pickup truck and fled on foot.

8h ago

More Videos