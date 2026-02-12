Weekend need-to-know: Family Day and Valentine’s Day celebrations

Celebrate love and family this long weekend with lots to do across the City of Toronto.

There will be some closures on Monday due to the holiday, but there are no TTC or GO Transit closures this weekend.

Toronto Spring Festival – Chinese New Year Festival & Fireworks

Celebrate Chinese New Year at Nathan Phillips Square during the second annual Toronto Spring Festival.

The celebration of cultural diversity will showcase traditional customs alongside modern festivities. The event features immersive experiences, live performances and interactive workshops along with an ice show, the ECHO market, and dance shows.

The city will cap the festival off with a Chinese New Year-themed fireworks over Toronto City Hall on Sunday night to welcome the Year of the Horse.

It kicks off at 2 p.m. on Saturday and runs until 11 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday.

Toronto Black Film Festival

Over 60 films from 15 countries will be feature at the the 14th annual Toronto Black Film Festival, dedicated to giving unique voices in cinema the opportunity to present their work to audiences.

Billed as Canada’s largest Black History Month cultural event, it both online and in person events, engaging thousands of attendees across generations and cultures.

It kicked off on Wednesday and runs until Monday, Feb. 16. A full list of films and events along with how to get tickets can be found on their website.

Harbourfront Family Day weekend

Harbourfront has lots of activities to keep kids of all ages entertained this Family Day weekend. There will be skating, storytelling science experiments and film screenings.

The Ontario Science Centre’s KidSpark will be open all weekend including Monday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. for a hands-on STEM adventure for kids 10 years old and under.

A performance from Ice Theatre of Toronto will be happening on the newly expanded ice rink along featuring eight professional skaters.

A full lineup can be found on their website.

Queen’s Park Winter Festival

If you are looking for something fun to do with the family this long weekend, Queen’s Park is opening it’s doors for a free two-day celebration.

The Queen’s Park Winter Festival will feature indoor experiences including musical performances, face-painting and Chamber tours or you can enjoy the mini hockey arena and curling rink, watch a professional ice carver in action or participate in an inflatable carnival game.

It runs on Saturday and Monday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Galentine’s Day Skate Party

Grab your best girl friends and head to the The Bentway to celebrate Galentine’s Day this weekend. There will be a DJ, free skate rentals and a cozy patio to warm-up after your skate.

Swag bags will be offered to the first 200 guests along with pop-up performances and activations.

It’s happening on Friday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.. The event is free to attend but registration is recommended.

TTC/GO Transit

No TTC/GO closures

Road Closures

Gardiner Expressway long-term closure

As part of the long-term construction plan on the Gardiner Expressway, a stretch of the westbound Gardiner has been reduced from four lanes to three. The westbound lane closure will stretch from Park Lawn Road to Grand Avenue in southern Etobicoke. The eastbound lanes along the same stretch will be narrowed, but with no lane reductions, from April 2025 to December 2026.

For full traffic and closure updates, click here for the latest information from 680 NewsRadio Toronto.