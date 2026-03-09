Suspect identified in deadly North York hit-and-run

Toronto police are on the hunt for a 32-year-old man from King City who is wanted in connection with a deadly hit-and-run.

According to investigators, a 19-year-old woman driving a Volkswagen Tiguan was attempting to make a left turn at the intersection of Steeles Avenue West and Gerry Fitzgerald Drive around 7 p.m. on Friday.

Police say a man driving an Acura MDX disobeyed the traffic signal while travelling at a high rate of speed and caused a collision within the intersection.

“The Acura lost control and struck a utility pole on the northwest corner of the intersection,” police wrote in a press release.

The pole fell onto a 62-year-old male pedestrian who was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The driver of the Acura abandoned his vehicle and fled on foot,” police added.

Photo shows emergency crews at the scene of a fatal collision in North York on Fri. March 6, 2026. (CityNews/David Misener)

Authorities have identified the suspect as Walter Omar Montes De Oca Munoz. He is wanted for failing to remain at the scene of a collision causing death and dangerous operation of a vehicle.

He is described as five-foot-seven with a muscular build and dark brown hair.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact police.