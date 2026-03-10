Newmarket man charged in alleged violent sexual assault with a weapon

On March 4, officers arrested 40‑year‑old Michael Micallef of Newmarket. Photo: YRP.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted March 10, 2026 9:59 am.

Last Updated March 10, 2026 10:02 am.

York Regional Police (YRP) say a Newmarket man was arrested and charged in connection with an alleged violent sexual assault involving a weapon.

Investigators say the victim reported the assault on March 3, telling police she had met the suspect at a bar in Newmarket.

According to police, she later attended his residence on Feb. 28, where she was sexually assaulted with a weapon and suffered bodily harm.

The suspect was identified shortly after the report was filed. On March 4, officers arrested 40‑year‑old Michael Micallef of Newmarket.

Micallef is charged with multiple offences, including two counts of sexual assault with choking, sexual assault with a weapon, sexual assault causing bodily harm, overcoming resistance by attempting to choke, and assault.

Police have released his photo as part of an appeal for additional victims or witnesses who may have had contact with him.

The investigation is ongoing.

