York Regional Police (YRP) are searching for a suspect following an alleged assault of a female youth in Thornhill last week.

Officers were notified of an incident in the Yonge Street and Royal Orchard Boulevard area just before 7:30 a.m. on April 13.

It’s alleged that an unknown male approached a female youth while on a York Region transit bus and assaulted her. In a news release, authorities said the girl was not physically injured.

The suspect is described as a male with a tan complexion, standing five feet eight inches tall. He is approximately 30 years old and was last seen wearing dark clothing and carrying a Walmart bag, police noted.

Anyone with information is asked to contact YRP officers.