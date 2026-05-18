Man, 32, charged with second-degree murder in deadly Etobicoke stabbing

Toronto police are investigating a fatal stabbing at an apartment building in Etobicoke on May 17, 2026. CITYNEWS/Joe Lotocki

By Denio Lourenco

Posted May 18, 2026 4:11 pm.

A man has been arrested in connection with Toronto’s 9th homicide of 2026.

Authorities say 32-year-old Gordon Gauvin has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the deadly stabbing of Abdi Wali Aden.

Police were called to the area of Kipling Avenue and Albion Road in Etobicoke early Sunday morning and located Aden, 33, at the scene with stab wounds. He was transported to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Investigators say it appears the victim and the suspect are known to each other but did not specify the nature of their relationship.

No other details were provided.

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