Mother and daughter among 4 charged in Niagara Falls drug trafficking bust

Detectives launched the probe in early May, focusing on the sale and distribution of controlled substances across the region. Photo: Niagara police.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted May 19, 2026 10:44 am.

A mother and daughter are among four people charged after Niagara Regional Police seized cocaine, crystal meth and hydromorphone during a drug‑trafficking investigation in Niagara Falls, Ont.

Detectives launched the probe in early May, focusing on the sale and distribution of controlled substances across the region. The investigation culminated on May 18 when officers executed a search warrant at a home near Thorold Stone Road and Cardinal Drive.

Police arrested four people — including a 39‑year‑old woman and her 72‑year‑old mother — who now face a series of drug‑trafficking and proceeds‑of‑crime charges.

  • Dragica Mrkalj, 39 — charged with possession of proceeds of crime under $5,000 and possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine, crystal meth and hydromorphone.
  • Desanka Mrkalj, 72 — charged with the same offences.
  • Darrell Kennedy, 66 — charged with possession of proceeds of crime under $5,000 and possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine, crystal meth and hydromorphone.
  • Jason Jursza, 43 — charged with possession of proceeds of crime under $5,000 and possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine.

All four were released with future court dates.

During the search, officers seized:

  • 368.5 grams of suspected crystal meth (approx. value $18,400)
  • 52 grams of suspected cocaine (approx. value $5,200)
  • 100 hydromorphone tablets (approx. value $2,000)
  • 12 bottles of suspected methadone
  • .22‑calibre pump‑action air pistol
  • $485 in Canadian currency

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the case to contact the Niagara Regional Police Service.

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