Investigation underway after ‘suspicious’ tow truck fire in Mississauga: Peel police

A Peel Regional Police cruiser is shown behind yellow caution tape in this undated photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/COle Burston

By Michael Talbot

Posted May 27, 2026 10:48 am.

Peel Regional Police officers are investigating what they’re calling a “suspicious” tow truck fire in Mississauga early Wednesday morning.

Officers were called to the Credit Valley Drive and Glen Erin Drive area at around 4:09 a.m. for reports of a vehicle on fire.

Police later confirmed that the vehicle was a tow truck.

No injuries were reported and police have not yet determined if the latest incident is considered a case of arson.

Peel police have been dealing with a rash of recent tow truck fires and are trying to determine if they are linked. Late last month, four tow trucks were torched in the span of one night in Brampton.

About a week later another tow truck was deliberately set on fire in the driveway of a Brampton home.

On Monday, Doug Ford’s government introduced legislation that includes new measures aimed at strengthening oversight of the industry, which has been plagued by violent incidents connected to turf wars involving organized crime factions.

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