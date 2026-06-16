Durham police are searching for suspects after a man was stabbed during a large fight in an Oshawa parking lot last weekend.

Officers were called around 10:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 14, to the area of Simcoe Street and John Street, where police say a “large group of people” had been involved in a physical altercation.

When officers arrived, they found two injured men — one with minor injuries, and another suffering from multiple stab wounds.

The stabbing victim was rushed to a Toronto‑area trauma centre in serious but non‑life‑threatening condition. Police say his condition has since been upgraded to stable. The second man was taken to a local hospital.

Investigators have not released suspect descriptions or said how many people may have been involved. The parking lot and surrounding area were closed off for several hours as officers collected evidence and canvassed for witnesses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Durham police investigators.