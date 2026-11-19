Toronto police and law enforcement agencies from across the country are set to unveil an updated list of Canada’s 25 most wanted fugitives as part of an ongoing national effort to track down violent offenders and bring them to justice.

Toronto Police Service (TPS) Chief Myron Demkiw, Winnipeg Police Service Deputy Chief Cam Mackid and BOLO Program Executive Director Max Langlois will join other policing leaders on Thursday to reveal the latest edition of the BOLO Program’s Top 25 Most Wanted list.

The announcement is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. EST at the Toronto Police College in Etobicoke.

The BOLO Program, a national initiative that works alongside police services across Canada, uses public awareness campaigns and substantial cash rewards to help locate and apprehend some of the country’s most sought-after fugitives. The organization’s most wanted lists highlight suspects wanted for serious offences, including homicide and attempted murder.

The unveiling comes roughly a year after BOLO released its previous top 25 ranking, which featured fugitives wanted by police services across several provinces. At the time, officials said the program had helped generate hundreds of tips from the public and contributed to the arrests of multiple fugitives featured on its most wanted lists since its launch.

BOLO’s ranking system is based on factors including the seriousness of the alleged offence, the likelihood a fugitive is actively evading police, the amount of media attention generated by a case and the potential impact of public participation in locating the suspect.

The program offers rewards in select cases, with amounts often reaching as high as $250,000 for information leading to an arrest.