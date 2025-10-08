Bolo program to reveal Canada’s Top 25 Most Wanted fugitives list

Exterior view of Toronto Police Service headquarters in downtown Toronto. CITYNEWS

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted October 8, 2025 5:19 am.

Last Updated October 8, 2025 5:23 am.

The Bolo Program, a national initiative that spotlights Canada’s most wanted fugitives, will unveil its latest Top 25 Most Wanted list this afternoon in Vancouver.

The announcement is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. ET (10:30 a.m. Pacific). It will feature remarks from Toronto Police Service Chief Superintendent Joe Matthews, Bolo Program Executive Director Max Langlois, and senior police officials from across the country.

The program, launched in 2018, has become a high-profile tool for law enforcement agencies, leveraging social media campaigns, digital billboards, and community engagement to help track down suspects wanted for violent crimes.

Related:

The Bolo Program’s lists have led to several high-profile arrests in recent years. Past fugitives featured on the Top 25 include Rabih Alkhalil, a convicted gangster wanted for murder, who was a fixture on the list until his recent arrest in Qatar.

Dave Turmel, sought by Quebec City police for attempted murder, was considered Canada’s most wanted fugitive until he was taken into custody in March 2025.

According to Bolo, tips from citizens have directly contributed to multiple captures.

As of October 2025, the Bolo Program’s website lists several fugitives still wanted nationwide, including Adrian Walker (RCMP/CFSEU-BC) – wanted for murder, Dylan Denis (Toronto Police Service) – wanted for murder, Katherine Bergeron-Pinzarrone (Montreal Police Service) – wanted for murder, Yusuf Ali (Ottawa Police Service) – wanted for attempted murder and Mohammed Abdullahi (Toronto Police Service) – wanted for murder.

Rewards for information leading to arrests range from $50,000 to $250,00.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto temperatures to plunge to 3°C Wednesday night, first frost of fall possible

Toronto will feel its first true taste of fall chill Wednesday night, with temperatures expected to drop to 3°C under clear skies — cold enough for patchy frost to develop in parts of the city and surrounding...

33m ago

Toronto Blue Jays give up early lead as Yankees force Game 4 with 9-6 victory

The New York Yankees have forced a Game 4 against the Blue Jays after defeating Toronto 9-6 in Game 3 of the American League Divisional Series (ALDS). The Blue Jays got up to an early 6-1 lead...

8h ago

Ontario hospitals say they have $1 billion in funding needs

Ontario hospitals need an additional $1 billion this year to keep pace with factors such as population growth and inflation, leaving them facing pressures far higher than the deficits they faced just at...

1h ago

Canada Post union set for meeting with Ottawa as strike stretches on

The union representing striking Canada Post employees says it will meet with the federal minister in charge of the Crown corporation after accusing Ottawa of trampling on the collective bargaining process. Postal...

10m ago

Top Stories

Toronto temperatures to plunge to 3°C Wednesday night, first frost of fall possible

Toronto will feel its first true taste of fall chill Wednesday night, with temperatures expected to drop to 3°C under clear skies — cold enough for patchy frost to develop in parts of the city and surrounding...

33m ago

Toronto Blue Jays give up early lead as Yankees force Game 4 with 9-6 victory

The New York Yankees have forced a Game 4 against the Blue Jays after defeating Toronto 9-6 in Game 3 of the American League Divisional Series (ALDS). The Blue Jays got up to an early 6-1 lead...

8h ago

Ontario hospitals say they have $1 billion in funding needs

Ontario hospitals need an additional $1 billion this year to keep pace with factors such as population growth and inflation, leaving them facing pressures far higher than the deficits they faced just at...

1h ago

Canada Post union set for meeting with Ottawa as strike stretches on

The union representing striking Canada Post employees says it will meet with the federal minister in charge of the Crown corporation after accusing Ottawa of trampling on the collective bargaining process. Postal...

10m ago

Most Watched Today

3:11
Alberta, B.C. premiers trade jabs over pipeline

Alberta’s premier was in Ottawa Tuesday, trying to sell new pipelines to the prime minister and other easterners. But as Sean Amato reports, Danielle Smith’s pitch is facing the most vocal opposition from out west.

11h ago

2:32
Premier says ‘no’ to keeping speed cameras in school zones

The Premier appears resolute on his plans to scrap speed cameras despite growing calls to keep them in school zones. Shauna Hunt reports.

13h ago

2:23
Brooklin high school students speak out over cancellation of prom

Grade 12 students at three Durham Region high schools won't be able to look forward to wearing corsages and tuxes next spring. Afua Baah speaks with frustrated students at Brooklin high school about the pre-empted cancellation of their prom.

15h ago

0:58
Trump says Carney is a 'great man' and 'tough negotiator' in trade talks

U.S. President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Mark Carney shared a laugh at the Oval Office when asked by reporters what's delaying their trade deal.

19h ago

1:03
'We compete': Carney pressed on what's delaying a Canada-U.S. trade deal

While taking questions alongside U.S. President Donald Trump, Prime Minister Mark Carney was pressed on what's caused the delay for Canada and the U.S. to reach a trade deal in comparison to other nations who have.

18h ago

More Videos