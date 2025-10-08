Bolo program to reveal Canada’s Top 25 Most Wanted fugitives list

The Bolo Program, a national initiative that spotlights Canada’s most wanted fugitives, will unveil its latest Top 25 Most Wanted list this afternoon in Vancouver.

The announcement is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. ET (10:30 a.m. Pacific). It will feature remarks from Toronto Police Service Chief Superintendent Joe Matthews, Bolo Program Executive Director Max Langlois, and senior police officials from across the country.

The program, launched in 2018, has become a high-profile tool for law enforcement agencies, leveraging social media campaigns, digital billboards, and community engagement to help track down suspects wanted for violent crimes.

The Bolo Program’s lists have led to several high-profile arrests in recent years. Past fugitives featured on the Top 25 include Rabih Alkhalil, a convicted gangster wanted for murder, who was a fixture on the list until his recent arrest in Qatar.

Dave Turmel, sought by Quebec City police for attempted murder, was considered Canada’s most wanted fugitive until he was taken into custody in March 2025.

According to Bolo, tips from citizens have directly contributed to multiple captures.

As of October 2025, the Bolo Program’s website lists several fugitives still wanted nationwide, including Adrian Walker (RCMP/CFSEU-BC) – wanted for murder, Dylan Denis (Toronto Police Service) – wanted for murder, Katherine Bergeron-Pinzarrone (Montreal Police Service) – wanted for murder, Yusuf Ali (Ottawa Police Service) – wanted for attempted murder and Mohammed Abdullahi (Toronto Police Service) – wanted for murder.

Rewards for information leading to arrests range from $50,000 to $250,00.