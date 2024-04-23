‘He has a knife’: Viral video shows civilian try to prevent LCBO robbery in Etobicoke

Toronto police are investigating a theft and violent encounter captured on video and shared on social media after a civilian was recorded trying to prevent multiple thieves from stealing alcohol at an LCBO in Etobicoke.

The nearly one-minute-long video posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, begins by showing two men and a woman carrying what appears to be bags full of alcohol and heading toward the exit at an LCBO store on the Queensway.

A male customer intervenes by grabbing one of the male suspects and punching him in the face. The female suspect then heads for the door with her bag of stolen alcohol.

The person recording the altercation pans away from the two men, and you can hear someone else in the LCBO shout out that one of the suspects has a knife.

Civilian attempts to stop an LCBO robbery ???????? pic.twitter.com/8Eul5WaqdL — 6ixBuzzTV (@6ixbuzztv) April 21, 2024

“Let it go,” customers are heard imploring. “Let them go, sir.”

One of the male suspects then approaches the customer with what appears to be a bottle of liquor in his hand, holding it above his head and threatening to hit the civilian.

The video then shows the other male suspect and the woman carrying multiple bags of stolen liquor out the door while the fight carries on outside.

“It’s not worth it,” one woman in the LCBO says. “Let it go, sir,” says the man recording the altercation. The video then abruptly ends.

A Toronto police spokesperson confirmed with CityNews that they’re aware of the video and are awaiting more information from investigators regarding the incident.

CityNews has reached out to the LCBO for comment.

The LCBO has implemented various measures to prevent theft and minimize losses, such as installing security cameras and security guards and improving staff training to recognize and control robberies.

In February, the provincial government cancelled one of the LCBO’s controversial pilot programs, which would have required customers to provide photo identification before entering some locations.

The safety measure was initiated due to what the LCBO called a rise in theft and violent incidents in the retail industry, which it said poses a safety risk for employees and customers working and shopping in stores.