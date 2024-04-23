‘He has a knife’: Viral video shows civilian try to prevent LCBO robbery in Etobicoke

LCBO robbery
Video shared on social media, including X, shows a violent encounter between an LCBO customer and a man allegedly trying to steal a bag filled with alcohol. Toronto police are investigating. Photo: X.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted April 23, 2024 6:16 am.

Last Updated April 23, 2024 6:59 am.

Toronto police are investigating a theft and violent encounter captured on video and shared on social media after a civilian was recorded trying to prevent multiple thieves from stealing alcohol at an LCBO in Etobicoke.

The nearly one-minute-long video posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, begins by showing two men and a woman carrying what appears to be bags full of alcohol and heading toward the exit at an LCBO store on the Queensway.

A male customer intervenes by grabbing one of the male suspects and punching him in the face. The female suspect then heads for the door with her bag of stolen alcohol.

The person recording the altercation pans away from the two men, and you can hear someone else in the LCBO shout out that one of the suspects has a knife.

“Let it go,” customers are heard imploring. “Let them go, sir.”

One of the male suspects then approaches the customer with what appears to be a bottle of liquor in his hand, holding it above his head and threatening to hit the civilian.

The video then shows the other male suspect and the woman carrying multiple bags of stolen liquor out the door while the fight carries on outside.

“It’s not worth it,” one woman in the LCBO says. “Let it go, sir,” says the man recording the altercation. The video then abruptly ends.

A Toronto police spokesperson confirmed with CityNews that they’re aware of the video and are awaiting more information from investigators regarding the incident.

CityNews has reached out to the LCBO for comment.

The LCBO has implemented various measures to prevent theft and minimize losses, such as installing security cameras and security guards and improving staff training to recognize and control robberies.

In February, the provincial government cancelled one of the LCBO’s controversial pilot programs, which would have required customers to provide photo identification before entering some locations.

The safety measure was initiated due to what the LCBO called a rise in theft and violent incidents in the retail industry, which it said poses a safety risk for employees and customers working and shopping in stores.

Toronto police to unveil Canada's top 25 most wanted fugitives
Toronto police to unveil Canada's top 25 most wanted fugitives

A major announcement is coming on some of Canada's most wanted fugitives. Members of Toronto police, Crime Stoppers, and the BOLO Program will speak at 10:30 a.m. at police headquarters to unveil Canada's...

2h ago

Maple Leafs win 3-2 against Boston Bruins in Game 2 of playoff series
Maple Leafs win 3-2 against Boston Bruins in Game 2 of playoff series

Auston Matthews scored the winner in the third period and added two assists as the Toronto Maple Leafs topped the Boston Bruins 3-2 on Monday to even their first-round playoff series 1-1. The star centre...

9h ago

Toronto police asks OPP for review after Zameer judge comments and will hold internal review of plainclothes procedure
Toronto police asks OPP for review after Zameer judge comments and will hold internal review of plainclothes procedure

Toronto Police Chief Myron Demkiw has asked the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) to conduct an independent review as a result of "adverse comments" made by Superior Court Justice Anne Molloy during the...

13h ago

Man stabbed on subway at Wellesley Station, suspect arrested
Man stabbed on subway at Wellesley Station, suspect arrested

Toronto police say a man in his 20s was stabbed while on a subway train at Wellesley station on Monday. Officers were called to the station at 4:45 p.m. The victim was taken to hospital with serious...

13h ago

2:17
Turtle hatchlings at risk in High Park
Turtle hatchlings at risk in High Park

As thousands of visitors head to High Park to see the cherry blossoms they are being urged to look down on the grassy hills. Videographer Audra Brown with what is being done to save at risk turtle nests across the park.

13h ago

4:34
Toronto Police Chief requests OPP review following concerns of officer collusion
Toronto Police Chief requests OPP review following concerns of officer collusion

Chief Myron Demkiw has requested that the OPP conduct an independent review following comments made by the judge in the Zameer trial. Erica Natividad reports.

13h ago

2:40
Opposition calls on Premier Ford to apologize for weighing in on Zameer case
Opposition calls on Premier Ford to apologize for weighing in on Zameer case

Opposition leaders are calling on Premier Doug Ford to apologize for comments he made in 2021 when Umar Zameer was freed on bail. As Tina Yazdani reports, the premier's public outcry is being called inappropriate.

13h ago

13:44
'The police need to take a hard look at how they behave in court': Lawyer of Umar Zameer
'The police need to take a hard look at how they behave in court': Lawyer of Umar Zameer

The lawyer representing Umar Zameer talks to CityNews after Zameer was found not guilty of first degree murder.

19h ago

3:01
Ajax cemetery forces families to remove items from gravesites
Ajax cemetery forces families to remove items from gravesites

Management of a local cemetery say they need to enforce bylaws, a move family members say is cruel and insensitive. Pat Taney reports.

19h ago

