Canadian politicians becoming more isolated from public amid security concerns: experts

Assassinations and political violence are rare in Canada, but a recent shift in the political culture has some concerned about the safety of MPs and party leaders.

By Michael Talbot and Cormac Mac Sweeney

Posted July 16, 2024 1:11 pm.

In the wake of the assassination attempt on Donald Trump and amid rising threats of political violence here in Canada, some experts are expressing concerns that politicians are becoming isolated from the public in a way that could be damaging to democracy.

Threatening behaviour towards politicians has seen a dramatic increase, with the Sergeant-at-Arms of the House of Commons saying harassment of MPs has jumped almost 800 per cent over the last five years.

Some MPs now travel with panic buttons and have personal bodyguards.

Experts say the end result is more politicians avoiding direct engagement with the people they are supposed to be representing.

Mount Royal University Political Scientist, Lori Williams, says avoiding the public could actually make the problem worse in the long run.

“Because they will become more isolated, they perhaps won’t be as much in contact with everyday Canadians and at the end of the day that means their concerns aren’t being heard, this could really be damaging for us in the long run,” she said.

Stephanie Carvin, a former national security analyst who is now a professor at Carelton University, agrees.

“It could actually increase the level of polarization, the anger, the resentment, the dissatisfaction that people feel and raise expectations and increase anger and that could actually have a snowball effect.”

In Toronto, several MPs’ offices have been vandalized and anti-Israel protesters have also turned up outside the private homes of cabinet ministers including Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly and Justice Minister Arif Virani.

On Monday, Minister of Public Safety Dominic LeBlanc said Canada’s spy agency and Mounties are working to keep Canadian politicians safe.

“CSIS is always at work collecting information that helps the RCMP adjust their security posture where necessary,” LeBlanc said.

“I am confident that the RCMP will do what’s necessary to protect elected leaders in Canada.”

LeBlanc refused, however, to say if there has been an increase in threats against Canadian politicians since the attack on Trump, which claimed the life of a former fire chief, wounded two other men, and left a defiant Trump with a bloody ear after he was grazed by a bullet.

“We don’t discuss specific threats, the number of threats, the nature of the threats, because it can in fact encourage other people,” LeBlanc said.

Toronto gets more than a month's worth of rain in a few hours amid rainfall warning
Toronto gets more than a month's worth of rain in a few hours amid rainfall warning

Toronto received more than a month's worth of rain over the span of a few hours amid a rainfall warning from Environment Canada that called for "extremely heavy rain" with the potential for 125 millimetres...

updated

8m ago

Major flooding reported as torrential downpours hit Toronto, GTA
Major flooding reported as torrential downpours hit Toronto, GTA

Many roadways and some Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) stations were flooded on Tuesday morning as strong thunderstorms brought torrential downpours to Toronto and much of the Greater Toronto Area (GTA). A...

HAPPENING NOW

23m ago

Toronto traffic and congestion causing some to consider relocating, poll shows
Toronto traffic and congestion causing some to consider relocating, poll shows

A new survey commissioned by the Toronto Region Board of Trade indicates that a majority of Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area (GTHA) residents believe there is a traffic and congestion crisis, and some...

5h ago

'Strike did not need to happen': LCBO launches new ad with negotiations stalled
'Strike did not need to happen': LCBO launches new ad with negotiations stalled

As the strike that has impacted thousands of Liquor Board of Ontario (LCBO) workers enters its 12th day, the retailer has launched a new advertisement campaign. The ad in newspapers and on television...

6h ago

2:50
GTHA residents believe there is a traffic and congestion crisis
GTHA residents believe there is a traffic and congestion crisis

A new Ipsos poll commissioned by the Toronto Region Board of Trade revealed that a majority of GTHA residents believe there is a traffic and congestion crisis in the region, and many are considering relocating. Caryn Ceolin reports.

6h ago

2:31
Thunderstorms trigger localized flooding
Thunderstorms trigger localized flooding

Heavy rain and strong winds hit parts of the GTA today, leading to flooding on major roadways and causing headaches for commuters.  Michelle Mackey explains.

1h ago

2:53
Debunking anti-sunscreen social media trends
Debunking anti-sunscreen social media trends

Throwing shade on sunscreen. Afua Baah speaks with experts who are working overtime to debunk growing and concerning anti-sunscreen social media trends.

19h ago

2:47
After attempted assassination of Donald Trump, Canadian security is on heightened alert
After attempted assassination of Donald Trump, Canadian security is on heightened alert

Assassinations and political violence are rare in Canada, but a recent shift in the political culture has some concerned about the safety of MPs and party leaders.

17h ago

2:57
Safety concerns after Toronto school loses almost half its support staff
Safety concerns after Toronto school loses almost half its support staff

Devastated parents are speaking out after a Toronto school with a high population of students with disabilities loses almost 50 per cent of its support staff. Tina Yazdani with the safety concerns, and the TCDSB's response.

19h ago

