Don’t get used to those above-seasonal February temperatures just yet, as a bitterly cold stretch is forecasted to cap off the month in southern Ontario.

On Monday, temperatures at Toronto’s Pearson Airport exceeded 5 C for the first time this year, prompting a much-needed city-wide snowmelt following multiple potent winter storms from earlier this month. This has also renewed flooding concerns for Toronto, with city officials indicating on Monday that they’re ready to respond to any potential issues.

While Tuesday’s mild temperatures will persist, the day won’t be ideal for outdoor activities. Showers are expected across the GTA and southern Ontario, with temperatures remaining above freezing.

Tuesday, temperatures could be similar to those in Toronto, with daytime highs set to hit around 5 C. The normal for this time of year is closer to 1 C.

Possible weekend deep freeze on the way

While snow is possible on Thursday, it will likely be too mild to stick on the ground, potentially making for a tricky evening commute. Mother Nature will mark her wintry return on Friday, as it’s currently forecasted to be -9 C in the morning, though it will feel more like -16 with the wind chill.

Though subject to change based on the system’s tracking, snowfall accumulations of 2 to 4 cm are possible on Friday evening in Toronto. Should it arrive, the snow is forecasted to taper off overnight into Saturday.

For Sunday, temperatures could be among the coldest experienced in Toronto this year, with a morning forecast of -16 C and a wind chill of -25. We’re currently looking at a daytime high of -10 C across the city, a brisk and chilly start to March.

A more winter-like pattern is expected to take hold in Toronto and southern Ontario during the first half of March, with fluctuating temperatures but overall colder-than-normal conditions.

Click here to sign up for the CityNews Weather Guarantee and for details on your extended forecast.