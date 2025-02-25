Mild temperatures won’t last: Bitter cold expected to end the month in Toronto, GTA

TORONTO, Jan. 3, 2022 People with thick coats are seen on a street in Toronto, Canada, on Jan. 3, 2022. The City of Toronto issued an extreme cold weather alert on Monday. (Credit Image: © Zou Zheng/Xinhua via ZUMA Press) Represented by ZUMA Press, Inc.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted February 25, 2025 6:19 am.

Don’t get used to those above-seasonal February temperatures just yet, as a bitterly cold stretch is forecasted to cap off the month in southern Ontario.

On Monday, temperatures at Toronto’s Pearson Airport exceeded 5 C for the first time this year, prompting a much-needed city-wide snowmelt following multiple potent winter storms from earlier this month. This has also renewed flooding concerns for Toronto, with city officials indicating on Monday that they’re ready to respond to any potential issues.

While Tuesday’s mild temperatures will persist, the day won’t be ideal for outdoor activities. Showers are expected across the GTA and southern Ontario, with temperatures remaining above freezing.

Tuesday, temperatures could be similar to those in Toronto, with daytime highs set to hit around 5 C. The normal for this time of year is closer to 1 C.

Possible weekend deep freeze on the way

While snow is possible on Thursday, it will likely be too mild to stick on the ground, potentially making for a tricky evening commute. Mother Nature will mark her wintry return on Friday, as it’s currently forecasted to be -9 C in the morning, though it will feel more like -16 with the wind chill.

Though subject to change based on the system’s tracking, snowfall accumulations of 2 to 4 cm are possible on Friday evening in Toronto. Should it arrive, the snow is forecasted to taper off overnight into Saturday.

Related:

For Sunday, temperatures could be among the coldest experienced in Toronto this year, with a morning forecast of -16 C and a wind chill of -25. We’re currently looking at a daytime high of -10 C across the city, a brisk and chilly start to March.

A more winter-like pattern is expected to take hold in Toronto and southern Ontario during the first half of March, with fluctuating temperatures but overall colder-than-normal conditions.

Click here to sign up for the CityNews Weather Guarantee and for details on your extended forecast.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

10 ridings to watch on election day in Ontario

Thursday is election day in Ontario, and while the polls have consistently had the Progressive Conservatives cruising to re-election, there are various ridings across the province in which the results...

53m ago

Liberal leadership debate: Candidates reveal how they would stand up to Donald Trump

How Canada should stand up to U.S. President Donald Trump’s many threats against the economy and sovereignty of its northern neighbour was a running theme of Monday night’s French-language Liberal...

8h ago

Brampton man arrested in $1.5M trailer and freight theft case: police

Peel Regional Police have arrested and charged a Brampton man in connection with trailer and freight theft that, to date, has totalled more than $1.5 million in stolen goods. Authorities received multiple...

2h ago

Woman charged after allegedly stealing security vehicle, fleeing police while impaired in Whitby

A Quebec woman is facing charges after allegedly stealing a marked security vehicle and attempting to flee police while impaired in Whitby. In the early hours of Feb. 24, around 1:40 a.m., Durham Regional...

6m ago

Top Stories

10 ridings to watch on election day in Ontario

Thursday is election day in Ontario, and while the polls have consistently had the Progressive Conservatives cruising to re-election, there are various ridings across the province in which the results...

53m ago

Liberal leadership debate: Candidates reveal how they would stand up to Donald Trump

How Canada should stand up to U.S. President Donald Trump’s many threats against the economy and sovereignty of its northern neighbour was a running theme of Monday night’s French-language Liberal...

8h ago

Brampton man arrested in $1.5M trailer and freight theft case: police

Peel Regional Police have arrested and charged a Brampton man in connection with trailer and freight theft that, to date, has totalled more than $1.5 million in stolen goods. Authorities received multiple...

2h ago

Woman charged after allegedly stealing security vehicle, fleeing police while impaired in Whitby

A Quebec woman is facing charges after allegedly stealing a marked security vehicle and attempting to flee police while impaired in Whitby. In the early hours of Feb. 24, around 1:40 a.m., Durham Regional...

6m ago

Most Watched Today

2:44
Doug Ford makes $40 billion in new promises in PC campaign platform

The newest platform piece includes losing the minimum retail price for liquor. Ford says he's prepared to continue on with provincial deficits to make up for protecting the economy from U.S. tariffs. Mark McAllister explains.

13h ago

2:05
Mayor Olivia Chow asks for review of Toronto's snow clearing contracts

More than a week after snow stopped falling many Toronto sidewalks remain treacherous, something Olivia Chow calls "unacceptable." Chow has asked for a review of the private contracts governing snow removal.

13h ago

2:49
Warm temperatures to only last the week

Warm and rainy conditions this week before bitter cold returns on Sunday. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

14h ago

2:04
"It was a bit of a shock", Jordan Romano on Jays move

Former Blue Jay Jordan Romano spoke to CityNews' Lindsay Dunn about signing with the Philadelphia Phillies and how surprised he was the Jays sent him to free agency.

15h ago

2:36
Brief chance of showers to start the work week

Milder air is expected to bring warmer temperatures this week. Weather specialist Denise Andreacchi has the long-range forecast.
More Videos