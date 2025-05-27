2 additional suspects charged with 1st-degree murder in Riverdale double homicide

Toronto police were called to Bain Avenue and Logan Avenue just after 11 p.m. on Tuesday, April 5, 2025, for reports of gunshots in the area. Two men later died from their injuries. Photo: Bertram Dandy/CityNews.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted May 27, 2025 9:36 am.

Last Updated May 27, 2025 10:03 am.

A 17-year-old boy and an 18-year-old male who were the subject of Canada-wide warrants were arrested and charged with first-degree murder in a double homicide in Toronto’s Riverdale neighbourhood.

Abdulrahman Zein, 18, of Toronto, and a 17-year-old male were arrested in Barrie, Ont., on Monday. Each faces two counts of first-degree murder.

Authorities were granted judicial permission to identify the 17-year-old male for a few days earlier this month, which expired on May 19. His identity is now protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act (YCJA).

Officers were called to Bain Avenue and Logan Avenue just after 11 p.m. on April 15, where two men were located with gunshot wounds.

One victim was pronounced dead at the scene, while the second man was transported to a hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Quentin Caza (left), 18, and Jeremy McNeil, 20, both of Toronto were identified as the two victims of a double homicide in Riverdale on April 15, 2025.
Quentin Caza (left), 18, and Jeremy McNeil, 20, both of Toronto, were identified as the two victims of a double homicide in Riverdale on April 15, 2025. Photo: Toronto Police Service.

The homicide victims were later identified as Quentin Caza, 18, and Jeremy McNeil, 20, both of Toronto.

Investigators believe the shooting was targeted. Both male victims were reportedly inside a vehicle when the gunshots were fired.

On May 3, authorities arrested a 17-year-old male and charged him with two counts of first-degree murder. He was not identified by means of the YCJA.

Some neighbourhood residents spoke out the day after the double fatal shooting, with one man saying he heard yelling and gunshots.

“It was very loud, and multiple in a row,” said Levi Goertz. “Definitely sounded like gunshots.”

“This is not something you’d expect in a residential neighbourhood,” said Tamarisk Saunders-Davres. “I hope this is an isolated incident. I don’t want to let crimes like this change how I move about the world and live in my neighbourhood. I believe we’re stronger as a community and stronger together.”

