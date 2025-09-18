York Regional Police have released striking surveillance footage showing the moments before a gunman opened fire on a Vaughan home early Monday morning.

The incident happened at approximately 12:15 a.m. on Sept. 15, in the area of Ravendale Gate and Stegman’s Mill Road.

According to investigators, a dark‑coloured SUV pulled up outside a residence. In the video, which police say will be key to their investigation, a suspect dressed entirely in black can be seen stepping out of the passenger side, raising a firearm, and firing multiple rounds toward the home before quickly returning to the vehicle.

The SUV, driven by a second unidentified suspect, then sped away from the scene.

No injuries were reported, but police say the brazen nature of the attack — in a quiet residential neighbourhood — has heightened concerns.

“We’re appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the shooting or captured video surveillance in the area during the time of the incident,” police said in a statement.

Anyone who has not yet spoken to the police is urged to contact them.

A string of targeted shootings in Vaughan; no injuries reported

Monday’s incident is the latest in a troubling series of gunfire attacks on homes in Vaughan in recent weeks.

On Sept. 10, York Regional Police arrested a suspect after shots were fired outside a residence near Lady Angela Lane, in the Teston Road and Bathurst Street area.

Officers on patrol heard the gunfire just before 2:30 a.m. and quickly apprehended a man who allegedly fled on foot. A firearm was recovered at the scene. Police told CityNews the home’s occupants had only moved in a week earlier, and extra officers were already in the area because of previous shootings.

Days earlier, over the Sept. 6–7 weekend, three separate Vaughan homes were targeted in what police believe may be connected incidents. Shots were fired at residences on Farrell Road, Pottery Place, and Allison Ann Way, damaging homes and vehicles. In each case, a dark‑coloured sedan was seen fleeing the scene.