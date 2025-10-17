Gardiner Expressway construction to finish by end of the month

The Gardiner Expressway in Toronto is shown on Sunday, April 19, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

By Lucas Casaletto and Richard Southern

Posted October 17, 2025 9:44 am.

Last Updated October 17, 2025 11:08 am.

Construction on the Gardiner Expressway between Dufferin and Strachan will be complete and all lanes will open by the end of this month, possibly as early as Monday, Oct. 27, 680 NewsRadio has learned.

Last month, the City of Toronto announced that the construction project was six months ahead of the last expected completion date. The expedited finish in less than two weeks is due to the Ford government spending $73 million to accelerate the project, including allowing work to occur around the clock.

“Great news on this,” Ontario Transportation Minister Prabmeet Sarkaria told 680 NewsRadio. “By pushing construction crews to work 24/7, by ensuring that we had the investment with the city of Toronto and working with them very well on this, we’ve got this project opening by the end of this month.”

Construction to replace a 700-metre section of the concrete deck and girders, along with other repairs between Dufferin Street and Strachan, began in March 2024 and was initially set to run until April 2027. However, in August of this year, Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow said that construction times have now been “halved.”

Multi-year rehabilitation project nearing its end

The city transferred the responsibility for the construction of the Gardiner Expressway and Don Valley Parkway to the province two years ago.

“We’re excited and want to thank all the workers,” said Minister Prabmeet Sarkaria, who said the province will use the lessons learned on this project to quicken other road construction efforts elsewhere.

“We have to be innovative, we have to think outside the box. I think we have to look at ways in which we can go 24/7 in more places across the province.”

The Gardiner Expressway is a critical commuter artery, carrying more than 100,000 vehicles daily. In June 2024, a study revealed that travel times on the Gardiner had increased up to 250 per cent in the morning rush hour (7 to 10 a.m.), and 230 per cent in the afternoon rush hour.

That same study showed that commercial drivers were spending 80 per cent more time per day on the Gardiner, and the top three alternate routes — Harbour Street, Lakeshore Boulevard, and Cherry Street — saw an average traffic increase of 43 per cent.

Top Stories

Police identify man found dead near Oshawa mosque, Homicide Unit takes over

Durham Regional Police have identified a man found dead near a mosque in Oshawa on Thursday. Ibrahim Bala, 80, of Oshawa is the city's seventh homicide victim of the year. Officers were called to...

59m ago

CBSA kiosk outage causes delays at Canadian airports

Travellers arriving at several Canadian airports faced delays on Friday after the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) confirmed its Primary Inspection Kiosks were offline due to maintenance work. In...

55m ago

Upcoming federal budget to include funding for 1,000 new border officers

The Liberal government says it's fulfilling a campaign promise in its upcoming budget with funding to hire 1,000 more Canada Border Services Agency officers. It's part of the government's promised plan...

33m ago

All Toronto Public Library branches to be open every Sunday starting this weekend

All 100 Toronto Public Library branches will be open on Sunday starting this weekend. Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow announced the expansion on Friday, saying all branches will be open year-round from 12...

31m ago

