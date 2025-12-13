3 women wanted in connection with Toronto robbery investigation

Toronto police are on the hunt for a Quebec woman and two unidentified suspects who are wanted in connection with a robbery investigation in the city’s downtown core.

According to authorities, a victim was approached by three women near Bay Street and Front Street at approximately 8 p.m. on October 26, 2025. Police say the women assaulted the victim and then stole their cell phone before fleeing the area in an unknown direction.

Investigators have identified one of the suspects involved as 33-year-old Celine Zeynalvand of Laval, Que. She is wanted for robbery.

The other two suspects are described as women between the ages of 25 and 30. One of them has blonde hair and was last seen wearing a black athletic top and black leggings. The second woman is described as having brown hair and was last seen wearing a royal blue athletic top and royal blue leggings.

Police have released images of all three suspects. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.