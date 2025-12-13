3 women wanted in connection with Toronto robbery investigation

Police have released images of three women who are wanted in connection with a robbery investigation. (TPS)

By Denio Lourenco

Posted December 13, 2025 5:07 pm.

Toronto police are on the hunt for a Quebec woman and two unidentified suspects who are wanted in connection with a robbery investigation in the city’s downtown core.

According to authorities, a victim was approached by three women near Bay Street and Front Street at approximately 8 p.m. on October 26, 2025. Police say the women assaulted the victim and then stole their cell phone before fleeing the area in an unknown direction.

Investigators have identified one of the suspects involved as 33-year-old Celine Zeynalvand of Laval, Que. She is wanted for robbery.

The other two suspects are described as women between the ages of 25 and 30. One of them has blonde hair and was last seen wearing a black athletic top and black leggings. The second woman is described as having brown hair and was last seen wearing a royal blue athletic top and royal blue leggings.

Police have released images of all three suspects. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

Top Stories

Multiple victims reported in shooting at Brown University in Rhode Island

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Multiple people were shot Saturday in the area of Brown University, police said, as the Ivy League school issued an active shooter alert and urged students and staff to take shelter...

DEVELOPING

2m ago

'They're animals': Caledon family fears they are victims of alleged extortion scheme

A Caledon family says they have been subjected to death threats, including against their children, after their business and home were shot up in what they claim are acts of extortion. Ranbir Mand says...

8h ago

Boil water advisory in effect in Collingwood after watermain break

A boil water advisory remains in effect for parts of Collingwood, forcing some residents to stock up on bottled water and reduce their usage. The advisory was issued on Friday evening following a water...

updated

9m ago

Residents left in the cold with no working heat at multiple buildings

As winter weather takes hold in Toronto, temperatures have plummeted outside. But for some residents, it’s dropping inside their homes as well because their building has no heat. The building a 2255...

7h ago

